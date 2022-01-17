Jay Donnelly wins battle of the old boys to seal victory for Glentoran against Cliftonville

Glentoran underlined their title credentials as two Jay Donnelly goals earned victory over Cliftonville in an absorbing contest under the Solitude lights.

Given the number of players who qualified for the status, there was an air of certainty about someone netting against their former club and it was Jamie McDonagh who drew first blood with a wonderful fifth minute strike to put the Reds in front.

Donnelly would, however, net either side of the break to lift the Glens above their hosts in the table – and they can draw level with Linfield at the summit if they can pocket another three points when they return to north Belfast to tackle Crusaders on Friday night.

Having registered a dramatic debut winner against Dergview last weekend, former Dundalk ace Sean Murray was handed his first start in a Glentoran side that boasted just one other change from their most recent Premiership outing; the suspended Shay McCartan making way for Robbie McDaid, scorer of two goals in that Irish Cup tie in Castlederg.

Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin had, meanwhile, freshened things up for his team’s Cup quest against Islandmagee but, with a number of regular starters returning to action, he likewise listed two amendments from Cliftonville’s last league engagement.

Joe Gormley – who hit a hat-trick in last Saturday’s victory over their Amateur League visitors – was restored to the line-up alongside former Glens midfielder Chris Gallagher, making his first start since picking up an injury against Portadown early last month.

Both sides entered the contest on the back of morale-sapping home losses; the Reds having surrendered their perfect Solitude record when Crusaders strolled to three derby points a fortnight ago, while Glentoran suffered a disappointing reverse against Larne in a rollercoaster showdown at The Oval.

Even so, both approached last night’s dual knowing they could conceivably be top of the table before current leaders Linfield return to action at the weekend – but their quest to get there simply had to begin with a win in north Belfast.

Cliftonville’s mission in that regard got off to the perfect start when, minutes after seeing a penalty appeal waved away when Gormley took a tumble under pressure from Paddy McClean, McDonagh lashed home a beauty from distance to break the deadlock in eye-catching fashion.

The Reds’ bid to build on that early lead saw Gallagher send an effort wide and McDonagh was off target before seeing another strike turned over the top by Aaron McCarey.

After Hrvoje Plum had blocked a Ronan Doherty drive, Gormley picked up a yellow card from referee Andrew Davey for hitting the deck a little too easily under another McClean challenge inside the box ahead of the visitors carving out their first serious opening when a whipped cross from Robbie McDaid was nodded wide at the far post by Ruaidhri Donnelly.

McCarey then had to be alert to deal with McDonagh’s quickly-taken free-kick before the Glens pulled level just before the interval; Donnelly getting a glancing touch on Rhys Marshall’s delivery to find the net via the post.

Buoyed by that good finish to the first-half, Glentoran started the second period in impressive fashion and almost took the lead in outrageous fashion when Murray let fly from a distance he had no right to be shooting from but found Luke McNicholas equal to it with a fine fingertip save.

From the resulting corner, the Sligo loanee demonstrated his quality once again with a point-blank save to repel a thumping McClean header.

It wouldn’t be long before the Glens were in front, though, and from an almost identical corner delivery, this time Donnelly made no mistake.

Cliftonville assumed greater control of proceedings as the night progressed and the visitors somehow survived a 66th minute scramble that saw McDonagh, Doherty and Lowe go close.

After Addis drew a save from McCarey, Reds substitute Daniel Kearns twisted and turned to earn himself some space inside the box but skewed his shot agonisingly wide of the mark.

Finding itself under sustained pressure, the Glens defence stood strong with Caolan Marron deflecting a Levi Ives strike behind ahead of McCarey producing a wonderful save to pluck a goalbound Lowe volley out of the top corner.

Having committed themselves to all-out attack, it was inevitable that Cliftonville would leave themselves open on the counter and Seanan Clucas should have taken advantage of one such opening only to lift his shot over the top.

That miss kept the Reds alive in the tie and they almost levelled through an Ives free-kick only for McCarey to produce some further magic ahead of an injury-time bout of pinball resulting in a goal-line clearance that ultimately made sure of the points for McDermott’s men.

CLIFTONVILLE: McNicholas, McDermott (Kearns, 59 mins), Ives, R Curran, McDonagh (O’Neill, 76 mins), Lowe, Addis, Doherty, Gormley, Turner, Gallagher (C Curran, 70 mins). Unused subs: McKenna, Harney, Donnelly, Coates.

Glentoran: McCarey, Burns, Marshall, J Donnelly (O’Connor, 78 mins), R Donnelly, McDaid, Murray (Crowe, 67 mins), McClean, Clucas, Marron, Plum. Unused subs: Garrett, Mitchell, Smith, Cushnie, Glendinning.

REFEREE: Andrew Davey (Bangor)

Man of the match: Jay Donnelly

Match rating: 8/10