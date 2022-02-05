Jeff Hughes: Stormont’s collapse will be dire for Irish League football as further funding delay could put grounds beyond repair

Respected Larne captain Jeff Hughes believes Irish League football will soon reach a point where no amount of money will save grounds here.

Hughes, like the rest of the football fraternity in Northern Ireland, is deeply frustrated and angry by the continued delay in the release of the sub regional stadia programme and insists a lack of much-needed and promised funding is holding back the game here.

Standards are being driven up by full-time structures and investment from wealthy owners but there is little hope of improving attendances and further reinvigorating communities unless facilities are improved.

The NI Executive allocated £36m in 2015, with £10m earmarked for the redevelopment of Glentoran’s Oval, but the long and agonising wait for financial support rumbles on while construction costs have risen.

The pressing issue has now been booted further into the long grass by the latest crisis at Stormont sparked by Paul Givan’s resignation as First Minister.

The Executive will no longer meet and an election for the Northern Ireland Assembly is currently scheduled for May, however it could happen sooner.

An extensive consultation exercise involving clubs, the Irish FA, Northern Ireland Football League, Councils and Sport NI had been progressing but Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey’s hopes of releasing funds before the 2022 Assembly elections look to be doomed.

Hughes has seen Larne owner Kenny Bruce invest in the club and community but there is precious little help coming from government.

“I don’t understand why our government aren’t bending over backwards to help us improve,” said Hughes. “This delay is not doing anyone any favours, the whole league is suffering because of it and I don’t understand why it’s taking so long.

“If the money is not released we will reach the stage where no amount of money will save grounds.”

In the 2015 financial plan set out by the NI Executive, a further £17m was allocated for other Irish Premiership clubs who could host fixtures with a 5,000 capacity, while Championship clubs were set to receive a total of £3m.

£3m was to be put towards “a single high-quality facility” for intermediate and junior football, with a similar value set aside for a national training centre to “support current talent and nurture future generations”.

Glentoran are hungry to build a new 8,000-capacity stadium while other clubs need to transform their stadiums and training facilities.

Meanwhile, the Casement Park redevelopment project has been dogged by delays and escalating costs, with warnings they could even reach £150m.

Irish FA chiefs have told the Executive that they expect football to be given the same funding as other sports.

“We have a brilliant league, fiercely competitive with top young players who are earning moves across the water but we need more help with facilities,” added Hughes, who has played for several clubs in England including Lincoln City, Crystal Palace, Bristol Rovers, Notts County and Tranmere Rovers.

“Clubs have invested in new surfaces and they look great on television. Attendances have been going up and it makes sense to give us the help we need.

“It’s nearly 10 years since this money was talked about and if you redevelop the infrastructure you could have some really nice stadiums.

“At Larne we have big plans for the stands and we are lucky that Kenny (Bruce) is here but other grounds need a bit of TLC and perhaps they could spend more money on their squads if it didn’t have to go on the upkeep of grounds.

“Clubs need more pitches to help serve the community. It’s not right asking young players to play on poor surfaces.”

When asked for an update on the sub regional stadia programme for football, a Department for Communities spokesperson replied: “Given the passage of time, it was essential that, following the Minister’s appointment in January 2020, any changes in the football landscape are identified to ensure that the programme would have maximum impact on the current and future needs for soccer. To address this the Minister asked officials to complete a ‘Refresh and Re-engagement’ exercise to provide a robust up-to-date evidence base to inform any decision.

“Officials carried out a club survey and engaged in strategic discussions with key stakeholders who oversee the game, operate the facilities, support soccer and play the sport at all levels.

“Collaboration has taken place and continues with an Advisory Working Group providing expert insight on facility need for soccer at all levels. This group includes representatives from Councils, Irish Football Association, Northern Ireland Football League, Sport NI and the Department and has aided the development of the shape and scope of the programme.

“Some notable changes have been identified to date including a significant increase in participation at grassroots level and the rapid growth of the female game.

“The Minister is actively considering all the available evidence to ensure that the programme addresses all captured changes identified in the review exercise. When the Minister is fully satisfied it addresses the current and future requirement for the sport she will present recommendations to the Executive.”