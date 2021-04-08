Jeffrey believes European money more vital for Irish League clubs than establishing an All-Ireland League

Not a fan: David Jeffrey wants to hold onto European places, but would be in favour of an All-Ireland cup competition

The thorny subject has risen its head once again with the IFA reportedly prepared to explore its feasibility this time after dismissing a proposal by Kerry businessman Kieran Lucid for a cross-border league two years ago.

With Lucid no longer on board, there appears to have been a dramatic change of heart in the corridors of power at Windsor Park, with the IFA open to exploring the possibility of an All-Ireland venture with the FAI.

But Jeffrey insisted that if the IFA were to go down that road, it would be like turkeys voting for Christmas.

"We've talked before about the importance of European money to local clubs," said Jeffrey. "It is vital for clubs. Thankfully, we are now back to four places given how well clubs performed in recent years.

"If we have one league we would lose out on four European places, which would take an enormous amount of money out of the game.

"I'm asking the question, how are European places and European money going to be shared out in terms of one league format?

"At this moment in time, there are eight places on the island of Ireland in terms of Uefa qualification. For me, asking us to amalgamate with the FAI smacks very much of turkeys voting for Christmas.

"That has been my opinion any time I've ever been asked about the possibility of an All-Ireland League. That's not to say there shouldn't be an All-Ireland cup competition; I would certainly like to see that.

"When I was manager of Linfield, I took great delight in winning the inaugural Setanta Cup back in 2005. I thought it was a great success.

"I'll put all my cards on the table, I can't see how an All-Ireland League would benefit Irish League clubs based on the fact that we currently have four European places to ourselves."

Jeffrey insisted the Irish League is now in a most vibrant state in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: "Our league is in a really good place. I am very much a champion of what we are doing in the Irish League.

"The landscape has changed massively. You have to admire what Larne have done in recent years, what Glentoran are doing, what Linfield are about to embark on in terms of going full-time and, of course, Crusaders began the trend a few years back, which mostly stemmed from the financial benefits of European qualification.

"Then, other clubs like Cliftonville, Coleraine and Glenavon, along with ourselves, are trying to keep up with them. The league is in a good place, any team could beat the other on any given day.

"Results this season have been ridiculous and every club is trying to hold onto the coattails of the other - that's what makes it so fascinating.

"European money is crucial to our league, so why consider throwing it away? From a business and financial point, people would need to answer questions before we even look at anything."