Jeffrey bemoans Ballymena United's lack of good fortune in long winless league streak

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey is hoping it will be a lucky 13 when his team face rock-bottom Portadown at Shamrock Park tomorrow night.

Even though the Sky Blues produced their best performance of the season last week to defeat high-flying Larne in the Semi-Final of the Irish Cup, their league form has been dismal.

It was business as usual on Monday when Gary Hamilton’s Glenavon visited the Warden Street Showgrounds to inflict a reverse on the Braidmen, courtesy of an opportunist strike from the in-form Matthew Fitzpatrick.

That result means United haven’t won a league fixture since beating Dungannon Swifts on January 14 – a miserable run of 12 games that has left them floundering in ninth-place in the Danske Bank Premiership table.

They have now dropped nine points behind the Lurgan Blues in the race for a seventh-place finish, which could earn a spot in the NIFL Euro Play-Offs.

Jeffrey is not, and never was, one to hedge his bets when it comes to analysing his team’s displays, but he feels they haven’t got what they deserved at times.

“I am sick talking about it,” he said. “The baseline is it’s a results-driven business. I get the reality of it. If the performances have been desperately poor, you would expect that (run of form).

“But performances haven’t been poor. Monday was a prime example; we came up against an inspired goalkeeper (in Rory Brown) and didn’t get the little bit of fortune we needed.

“I’m doing my best and the players are doing their best – it’s black and white.

“We were the better side up until Glenavon scored. I thought there would have been a hangover from Friday (the Irish Cup win over Larne), but there wasn’t.

“The players went out and gave their very best. We needed a little bit of good fortune in front of goal, it was as simple as that. Yes, we conceded a poor goal, we should have done better and we know that.

“I’m asking (goalkeeper) Sean O’Neill to play when he’s not fully fit, so I don’t want to be critical of him. He put his hands up for his part in the goal, but it would be wrong of me to lay blame on him.

“I can now see why Gary Hamilton rates his own goalkeeper so highly. Rory Brown made three outstanding saves; they were wonder saves. Any other night, those hit the back of the net and we come away with a victory.”

What piled on the agony for Jeffrey was the dismissal of defensive pair Dougie Wilson and Steven McCullough in the last few minutes.

He continued: “I don’t know what exactly happened in Steven’s case. He said he flicked out but it was nothing more than an innocuous flick with his hands. Douglas picked up two yellow cards, so we accept that. That’s a one-game ban.

“At this stage, we don’t need to get people booked or sent off, we are looking to build some sort of momentum. We had to trim our squad at Christmas, which was fine – we never made a big deal about it.

“We now have Douglas and Steven banned; Jordan Williamson remains out injured while Jack Henderson has left us, he is heading off to America to finish his studies. He was originally out there but came home for a period.

“There are now spaces and opportunities for some of the younger boys at the club.”

Jeffrey insists his charges must show their character against the Ports if they are to end their winless run.

“It’s a tough one,” he went on. “Yes, they (Portadown) were beaten by Glentoran last time out, but they were flying up to that point.

“They recruited very well in the January transfer window. For ourselves, we’ll go there, give it our best to see where it takes us.”

