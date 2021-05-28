Jeffrey urges Ballymena to control what they can after taking European charge to the final day

As Glenavon were producing their topsy-turvy win at Carrick Rangers on Tuesday night, Ballymena United were doing things a bit more by the book at the Showgrounds to ensure the European play-off race goes on to the final round of fixtures.

Shay McCartan, Paul McElroy and Leroy Millar all found the net for the Sky Blues in a comfortable 3-0 win over Warrenpoint Town on Warden Street, maintaining their three-point deficit to their Lurgan counterparts and keeping their slim hopes alive going into tomorrow’s final round of fixtures.

Nobody at Ballymena is kidding themselves, though. While they will have confidence they can get the job done at home to Portadown, they also need bottom-of-the-table Dungannon Swifts to defeat Glenavon at Mourneview Park to steal in and pinch that seventh place from under their noses at the death.

But they have at least given themselves a chance, largely due to a four-game winning streak in the league since the split, something which manager David Jeffrey was delighted with after the victory over Warrenpoint.

“We were disappointed last time out against Linfield because we weren’t anywhere close to our best. I said to them ‘Lads, I want you to take this to the last game of the season. Nothing more. Glenavon are absolutely in the box seat, but all you can go out and do is win.’ And they did that,” he praised.

“I thought their attitude was excellent. A pleasing night and we take it into Saturday. Glenavon are in the box seat but at least we’ve got ourselves there to know we have something to play for.”

Also pleasing was the return of fans to Irish League football on Tuesday night as around 500 spectators were in the Showgrounds to watch the win, making plenty of noise in the process.

“Brilliant to have the supporters back in again. Absolutely fabulous. The support and the encouragement we got from them was first class,” added Jeffrey.

“I’m happy that we were able to send them home happy and hopefully entertained as well!”

But the attention has very quickly switched to tomorrow’s game against the Ports, who will be keen to lock down ninth place in the league — which would be their highest finish since 2016 — by avoiding defeat.

Accordingly, Jeffrey knows that Matthew Tipton’s side won’t come over and lie down for them and, while he’s aware a win might not even be enough for them to earn that final play-off spot, he’s urged his team to at least control what they can by forcing Glenavon to win their game.

“Exactly the same,” said the Ballymena manager of their mindset. “Go out and give your best and hopefully come away with three points.

“Portadown have proven a really tough opponent on every occasion and they’ll want to finish the season on a high. Matthew Tipton will come here and he won’t want to do anybody any favours here. They’ll be thoroughly professional.

“We have to concentrate and do our own job.”