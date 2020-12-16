'Jerry Thompson will never be forgotten': How Carrick star's memory inspires old friend Stewart Nixon and continues to shine light on mental health

Jerry Thompson passed away in December last year and his memory is with his old team-mate Stewart Nixon (inset) in every game.

Tears of sadness and joy flowed at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Saturday when striker Stewart Nixon explained how a match-winning goal was a fitting tribute to his former team-mate Jerry Thompson.

His 92nd-minute winner for the Bannsiders against Warrenpoint felt like it was written in the stars after Jerry's dad Gerard predicted it would happen at a remembrance service a day earlier.

Stewart played alongside Jerry at Carrick Rangers and he will never come to terms with the tragic, sudden death of the 24-year-old on December 10 last year. The hugely popular and respected defender had been set to spend Christmas with his then seven-month-old son Thiago, partner Samantha and parents Gerard and Leanne.

Instead, family and friends bid a heartbreaking farewell at Sacred Heart Church in north Belfast where a few weeks earlier they had celebrated the baptism of his first child.

The late Jerry Thompson

The former Cliftonville, Larne, Donegal Celtic and Portadown defender had joined Carrick from Ards earlier in the season and his sudden death rocked the Irish League community.

He was thriving at Carrick, producing man-of-the-match performances and scoring his first goal for the club, but his sudden death was a huge shock which is still felt today, and last Friday family and friends reunited at Sacred Heart Church in Belfast's Ardoyne area to reflect on his short, colourful life.

Jerry's dad Gerard had a feeling Nixon would score a goal in tribute to his son and he was proved right.

Nixon, wearing No.21 at Coleraine in tribute to his former Carrick Rangers comrade, fired in the late winner in the 2-1 victory against Warrenpoint Town.

The 23-year-old could barely get the words out amid a wave of emotion.

"It was certainly the most emotional goal I have scored after a difficult few days," said Nixon.

"I'm still coming to terms with what happened but I don't think you can. You can never put your finger on something like that, it's still so surreal and I can't believe it was a year ago. Friends and family gathered on Friday for a remembrance service and I was speaking to his dad Gerard. He said Jerry would push you on to score and hopefully it was a goal to win the game, and that's what happened. For me personally, I feel it's the right thing to do to honour his memory.

"I know that if it was the other way round, Jerry would do the same with us because that's the kind of guy he was.

"He was a very caring person and would have done the same for us. The goal was written in the stars. You go into a game hoping you are going to score, but on Saturday, after his dad's words to me, I felt I was going to score.

"His dad spoke to me on Saturday and thanked me for the interview I gave dedicating the goal to Jerry, I thanked him because it gave me the extra boost to score a winning goal. It was Jerry's goal."

Stewart and Jerry weren't Carrick team-mates for a long time, but long enough to know what a special person the north Belfast man was.

"Jerry was incredible," added the former Ballymena United striker. "I first talked to him when he was playing for Portadown against Carrick in a league play-off. He had just had his baby and he was shattered after a few hours' sleep. We won the game but Jerry played well, and when Niall (Currie) said he was signing Jerry from Ards it was a surprise to us as he was a left-back at the time when we had Reece Neale.

"But Jerry came in, worked hard and was patient. Reece got injured and Jerry came in and was brilliant. He was vocal in the changing room and warm-up, so everything felt weird when we played Glenavon. After the game, the chairman told us what happened and it was devastating.

Stewart Nixon wearing the No.21 jersey

"The outpouring of grief showed what kind of person he was. He was hugely respected as a player because of the energy and passion that he showed."

Nixon feels Jerry's presence every time he goes into battle. After being handed the No.36 shirt at Coleraine, he wanted the No.21 jersey to make sure his late friend remained a strong inspiration in his life and career.

"Alexander Gawne held the shirt but understood my desire to have it and massive thanks to him for agreeing," he added. "I've a wee ritual now where I look at the number, it makes me think of him and it gives me an extra kick to push on and perform.

"Jerry's never going to be forgotten and, in fact, he's created a legacy in the Irish League with people reinforcing the message that it's okay not to be okay.

"I'm sure he has helped a lot of people. He had everything going for him with his football, wee boy and family. Some things are hard to pinpoint and you just can't rewind time unfortunately.

"It really did shake the team and the whole Irish League. It made people more aware of mental health."

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact the Samaritans on 116 123, or Lifeline on 0808 808 8000.