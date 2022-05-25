Jessica Foy urges Glentoran to land blow on Cliftonville in title race as break looms

Jessica Foy is looking for more than just three potentially priceless league points from what is the biggest game of the season in the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership tonight.

The Glentoran Women captain wants to seize the opportunity to gain a key psychological edge in the title race with victory over new leaders Cliftonville Women in the top-of-the-table clash.

The Reds pounced when their title rivals became the first of the two to slip up — drawing 1-1 with Sion Swifts Ladies last week saw their 100% record come to an end — to open up a two-point gap at the top of the table after five rounds of matches, but that is now immediately on the line against the back-to-back champions, who aren’t going to give up their title easily.

With a two-month break from league action to allow for preparations ahead of the Women’s Euro 2022 finals coming after next week’s matches, being on top at that time won’t win the league, but can provide a boost to whoever can claim that spot.

“We are disappointed with dropping points last Wednesday,” said Foy.

“Going down to Sion Swifts is always a tough game for everyone and it makes this one against Cliftonville an even bigger game than it already was, especially going into the break ahead of the Euros. We have to make sure that we are ticking over as many points as possible.

“This is a game that everyone looks forward to.

“At the start of the season you look to see when these games are coming up and hopefully we are all set and ready to go.

“It is a long break from the league having almost all of June and then July off so it’s important we are on top or as close to the top as possible and if we’re not top then make it as narrow a gap as possible.

“We still have to play each other again a couple of times before the end of the season after Wednesday night, so it’s not going to be a massive influencer on the end of the season at this stage, but keeping ourselves up at the top and in the mix before we head into a break is important.”

Away from the top two, Linfield Ladies and Sion Swifts are level on points and fighting to stay at the top of the chasing pack and they face tricky away trips to Lisburn Ladies and Derry City Women respectively.

Sion are in a steady run of form having been unbeaten since they lost to Cliftonville on the opening night of the campaign.

A slip-up by either could allow Crusaders Strikers to move ahead as they are only a point behind and travel to Mid Ulster Ladies, who are still looking for their first victory in the top flight.

FIXTURES: (7.45pm unless stated) Cliftonville Ladies v Glentoran Women, Derry City Women v Sion Swifts Ladies, Lisburn Ladies v Linfield Ladies (8pm), Mid Ulster Ladies v Crusaders Strikers.