Jim Ervin can revitalise Ballymena United, says old pal and comrade Allan Jenkins

Allan Jenkins and Jim Ervin lift the Co Antrim Shield with Ballymena United in 2016

Former Ballymena United hero Allan Jenkins has backed his ex-comrade Jim Ervin to awaken the sleeping Showgrounds giant.

United have handed their former skipper a three-year deal and the Belfast man has taken on the role vacated by legendary boss David Jeffrey.

Ervin spent seven years as a Sky Blues player, winning the League Cup and County Antrim Shield before leaving for Carrick Rangers in June 2021.

He’s back with the Braidmen at the beginning of his managerial career and it’s a daunting first step in his senior coaching journey, given the spending power available to the League’s big hitters.

But the 38-year-old former Linfield defender has been a consummate professional throughout his successful playing career and he will demand the highest of standards from his Sky Blue squad.

Experienced new arrivals Colin Coates and Johnny McMurray are significant moves in a summer reshuffle and Jenkins hopes to see his old club challenge for honours.

Jim Ervin has been handed a three-year deal by Ballymena United in succeeding David Jeffrey as boss

The Scot, who made 254 appearances for United, believes Ervin is the right man to transform the club’s fortunes.

“Jim is the perfect man for the job and to fill big Davy’s (Jeffrey) shoes,” said Jenkins.

“He has a great reputation in the game and is highly regarded in the Irish League community.

“It’s a great opportunity for him to work for a club where the fans respect him and the players will look up to him given his previous playing career.

“Jim is a total professional. I picked a best XI during lockdown and I only played with Jimbo for a few years and during that time he had a bad injury but he was different class as a player and person.

“I hold him in the highest regard as a top-class professional.

“He’s a genuine football guy who wants to do well and will always be well prepared.

“He looked after his team-mates on the pitch and was someone you could rely on, that’s what you want and need.

“Hopefully players have that example to follow. If the Ballymena players have half the career he has had they will be doing very well.

“He’s a top, top man and I’m chuffed to bits to see him given this opportunity to take the club forward.”

Jenkins left United in 2017 after travelling from his home in Scotland to play for the Braidmen since signing for the club in 2011.

Allan Jenkins celebrates Ballymena United’s League Cup win with daughter Macie in 2017

He scored Ballymena’s first goal in the League Cup Final win over Carrick Rangers and his career at the club ended on a high as he helped the Braidmen clinch a Europa League place as they defeated Glenavon in a Play-Off.

“I was over a few months ago for a charity match in Ballymena and it was great to catch up with some friendly faces,” said the 41-year-old, who is working for his hometown club Stranraer as Head of Youth.

“I keep an eye on the game and particularly Ballymena United.

“The club ran Linfield close one year for the League title but the game has changed and there has been heavy investment with full-time professional set-ups.

“It will be a challenging environment but Ballymena have the infrastructure and fanbase to put the club on an upward curve.

“If that happens that place will take off.

“Consistency in performance has been missing and that has stopped United challenging at the top end but I’m a huge admirer of the club, have great affection for it and I am desperate to see it do well.

“I loved my time at the club and I didn’t think I would be there for six years when I signed but if my legs had kept going I could have stayed for six more.

“Hopefully, Jimbo can transform their fortunes.

“I’m sure he will bend David Jeffrey’s ear for advice and then to try to put his own spin on things.

“I think the full-time dimension will attract better players and benefit the League as a whole.”

David Jeffrey left Ballymena after the Irish Cup Final defeat

Jeffrey, who won 31 trophies during a hugely successful spell as manager of Linfield, parted ways with the Sky Blues after seven years in charge, just days after a 4-0 defeat by Crusaders in the Irish Cup Final.

His spell at the helm of the Braidmen saw them twice play in European club competition, finish second in the League in 2019, reach three League Cup Finals, winning one, and also contest three Irish Cup deciders and two County Antrim Shield Finals.

Jenkins expects his old boss to return to the game after a period of reflection.

“I would imagine David will come back in some capacity. It was fantastic to see him at the charity match,” he added.

“As I look to take a step into senior management when the time is right for myself, I will seek David’s advice too.

“David thrives in that football environment and the challenge of making players become the best versions of themselves. He has achieved that where he has been.

“It was challenging in his final season at United but that is football, he has so much to offer the game and will be back in some form.

“Irish League football is a better place with David Jeffrey in it, mark my words about that.”