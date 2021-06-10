Jim Ervin deal shows Carrick Rangers mean business, says new boss Stuart King

Quick return: Jim Ervin in the colours of his new club Carrick Rangers after his release by Ballymena. Credit: Carrick Rangers FC

New Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King believes the signing of former Linfield and Ballymena United hero Jim Ervin is a statement of intent from the club.

On Tuesday evening, there was sadness amongst Ballymena supporters when it was announced their captain Ervin, along with Tony Kane, Ryan Harpur and James Knowles, was being released by the Sky Blues. But last night, Carrick fans were overjoyed when they learned that the experienced defender was joining them.

King, who replaced Niall Currie at Rangers earlier this month, was determined to hit the ground running at Carrick and the arrival of Ervin is an excellent start to life in top-flight management for the ex-Banbridge Town boss.

Ervin will bring know-how and a winning mentality to Carrick and says his long-standing relationship with King was key to him moving to the Loughshore Hotel Arena.

“I go a long way back with Stuarty (King) and had a lengthy conversation with him. Having listened to him, he and (assistant) Scotty Irvine have a project here that they are excited to work on and in terms of where I am at in my career, I thought it was an opportunity that I could not turn down,” said 36-year-old Ervin.

“I am glad to get the deal done and dusted and I’m looking forward to getting started and seeing what’s to come in the weeks and months ahead.”

King, who played with Ervin for a season at Linfield, said: “I am delighted to have Jim on board as my first signing. He is a leader, a winner, and an experienced individual who I know still has a hunger to do well.

“This signing is a massive statement from the club and one I know will inspire the other players in the squad. Jim is someone I know very well, and I know his leadership qualities are something every club needs. He sets high standards and expects the same from his team-mates.”

Before the announcement of his move to Carrick, Ervin stated it was an “honour and a privilege” to play for Ballymena as he said farewell to the Showgrounds.

Having achieved great success at Linfield, he left Windsor Park for Ballymena in 2014 and played 277 times for United, winning the County Antrim Shield and League Cup in that period.

Paying tribute to “management, players, fans and all the volunteers” at the club, he said: “How you made me feel the minute I stepped foot into the club, I’ve been treated with respect and looked after.

“There are memories I will always have with me, from European trips where I was very lucky to have my son Brody with me in Malmo, to the League Cup final victory over Carrick Rangers and also the Co Antrim Shield win over Linfield at Windsor Park.

“To captain the club in all of that was a great honour and privilege and I hope you know how much that meant to me.”

Like Ervin, it didn’t take long for versatile Harpur to find a new club with ambitious Championship outfit Annagh United snapping him up on a two-year deal.

Meanwhile, Larne signed their second goalkeeper in a couple of days with Canadian Mike Argyrides joining Rohan Ferguson at Inver Park. The 22-year-old came to Northern Ireland last year and signed for Championship side Dundela only for their season to be cut short due to Covid-19.

Argyrides has been training with Larne and with Conor Mitchell moving to Warrenpoint and Conor Devlin out long-term due to injury, he has been added to Tiernan Lynch’s squad.

Elsewhere, Coleraine defender Gareth McConaghie has agreed to stay at the Showgrounds next season, while, at Glentoran, Joe Crowe has signed a two-year extension to his contract and will remain with the club at least until the end of the 2022-23 season. Crusaders have announced that Academy graduate James Holland has signed a two-year professional contract.