Jim Ervin putting love for Linfield aside to inspire Carrick to victory at Windsor Park

Danske Bank Premiership

Nedas Maciulaitis (left), once of Coleraine, found the net for new club Carrick to help them beat Ballymena

It’s been a bad week for Linfield both on and off the field, and a boyhood fan is hungry to make it even worse when Carrick Rangers visit Windsor Park today.

Jim Ervin realised his dream when winning five league-and-cup doubles with the Blues, but his focus this afternoon will be on helping Carrick pile on the agony by extending their winning run to three games.

Back-to-back victories and two clean sheets against Newry City and Ballymena United send Rangers to the international stadium in good heart, and Ervin relishes every opportunity to return to his favourite ground.

“I love going back to Windsor, people there are fantastic and I always really enjoy it,” admits Ervin. “I’ve special memories which I look fondly back on, but come Saturday I’ll be there with Carrick looking to do whatever I can to get the three points.”

After their heavy defeat by Glentoran and the unsavoury crowd incidents during the match at The BetMcLean Oval, Ervin does not know how Linfield will react today, but Carrick will be prepared.

“You can look at it two ways, but Linfield are always expected to win when they are playing at home. But we’ll look at ourselves and look to build on what we’ve been doing,” he added.

“We’ll have a game plan, we’ve been unfortunate the last two times we’ve been there, lost by two goals on both occasions but were well in the game and only when we went forward towards the end to try and get something we have conceded on the counter. But I always love going to Windsor and playing in front of a big crowd.”

Nedas Maciulaitis (left), once of Coleraine, found the net for new club Carrick to help them beat Ballymena

It is actually nine years since Ervin left Linfield, and for the next seven seasons he was at Ballymena where he added an Irish Cup, League Cup and Co Antrim Shield to his medal haul, but since the start of last season the now-37-year-old has been at the centre of the Carrick defence.

“It’s good we have managed to get back-to-back wins and clean sheets, and that’s what we are looking to try and build on. It’s been a long time coming because since Boxing Day, bar one against Crusaders at home, our performances have been really good,” says Ervin.

“We have been dominant in games but haven’t seen the opposition off and made it hard for ourselves. We were unfortunate to go out of the Irish Cup against Ballymena.

“But missed opportunities during the 90 minutes came back to bite us. It’s important we take those chances, or when we don’t it’s important we stay solid at the back and grind the points out.”

The big positive up front recently has been Nedas Maciulaitis, who joined the club from Loughgall last month and scored the winning goal against Ballymena in midweek.

“He took it really well, a striker’s instinct and he has shown since he came in his desire to succeed at the top level,” added Ervin. “His work-rate is fantastic, doesn’t give defenders a second and when you have that work-rate up front it helps everyone in behind because we can squeeze forward and drop balls in behind for him to run onto.”

Carrick striker Curtis Allen may miss the rest of the season through injury but he has agreed a contract extension until 2025.