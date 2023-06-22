Jim Magilton can bring success to Cliftonville if he gets fans’ backing, claims Solitude legend

Former Cliftonville chairman Jim Boyce wants Reds fans to unite behind the club’s new manager Jim Magilton while adding that some social media criticism sparked by the appointment was unacceptable.

The north Belfast club have turned to the former Northern Ireland midfielder to build on the work of Paddy McLaughlin and Gerard Lyttle is back at Solitude as his assistant.

Although the 54-year-old is hugely respected in the game and was the club’s primary managerial target, some supporters were unimpressed with the decision. Similar anger appeared on social media after Warren Feeney was handed the manager’s job at Glentoran.

But the Reds were so concerned by some extreme responses on the club’s social media channels that they emailed supporters, urging them to stop the “deeply offensive” comments.

In an email to fans, a club spokesperson said that, while “healthy discussion” about the appointment of a new manager was to be expected, some of the comments had crossed into “unfounded assertions of a personal nature”. Several social media responses were removed “in order to protect against defamation breaches”.

Former Irish FA president Boyce says he was surprised by the negative reaction of some supporters and he hopes the Red Army can unite behind the new boss.

“I have known Jim for many years and, as president of the Irish FA, I presented him with his 50th cap for Northern Ireland,” said Boyce. “I have great respect for him and I am a little surprised to hear there were negative comments on social media regarding Jim’s appointment.

“The same happened with Warren Feeney at Glentoran and it’s extraordinary when you think of the experience both of them have, as players and managers.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinions, however sometimes people overstep the mark.

“Some of the criticism has been a bit over the top and now we all need to back Jim. You will not find an appointment that will be met with 100 per cent support from everyone and I mean this sincerely — the club is bigger than any inidividual.”

One time Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich star Magilton played around 600 games in English football and won 52 international caps.

He has managed Ipswich and QPR and was assistant to Michael O’Neill when the Northern Ireland boss excelled in charge of Shamrock Rovers.

Over the past decade, Magilton has been the Elite Performance Director with the Irish FA, the Northern Ireland Under-21 boss and Sporting Director at Dundalk. Lyttle was on Tommy Breslin’s coaching staff when the Reds were title winners and, when the legendary Breslin stepped away, Lyttle guided the Solitude side into Europe and won the League Cup before moving to Sligo Rovers in 2017.

Boyce added: “I sincerely hope the wonderful Cliftonville fans get behind Jim and the team. We want to see the team do well and I am confident there is a great squad there and Jim can taste success.

“When I was president of the Irish FA, I was friendly with David Sheepshanks who at that time was chairman of Ipswich Town. David told me that Jim was the best manager that Ipswich ever had and just this year he has been inducted into the Ipswich Hall of Fame.

“In my view, everyone deserves a chance and I believe Jim will do a very good job at Cliftonville Football Club. Let’s all get behind him and Gerard.”