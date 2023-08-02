Jim Magilton feared injury would rule Ronan Hale out for the season

Cliftonville's Ronan Hale will miss the first three months of the campaign

Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton has described news of Ronan Hale’s injury as both a blow and a relief after it was revealed that the extent of the damage was not as bad as first feared.

Though the 24-year-old will miss the opening months of the new season, The Belfast Telegraph understands that speculation about a torn anterior cruciate ligament – which could have ruled the former Larne striker out for the entirety of the campaign – is wide of the mark.

Hale hobbled off during the Reds’ friendly with Finn Harps last Tuesday night and it’s believed he has been diagnosed with a medial ligament complaint, with November pencilled in for a potential return to action if last season’s Golden Boot winner’s rehabilitation programme goes according to plan.

"We can't put an exact time frame on it but obviously he's a loss because he was looking so sharp in pre-season,” said Magilton.

“It’s a big blow. First of all, it’s a big blow for Ronan himself; it’s a big blow for me, his-team mates and everybody involved, including our fans.

“He's a massive goal threat, scored 29 times last year and obviously it's very difficult to replace that sort of quality but it'll be up to the others to step up. Injuries happen and we just have to deal with it.

“We’ve brought in Ben Wilson and he’s looked very sharp so far and Joe Gormley is Joe Gormley. We’re also still looking to do whatever business we can between now and the end of the transfer window because I’d like to add another face or two, and that’s even before Ronan picked up his injury.”

Following those initial fears of an anterior cruciate ligament tear, Magilton takes consolation from the fact that his striker’s season has not, in fact, been ended before a ball has been kicked.

"It's a huge relief for him and a huge relief for us and for the supporters,” explained the Reds boss.

“We just have to make sure that we get him right and get him back playing as quick as we can. We’d obviously prefer if he wasn’t out at all but we also know it could have been much worse and these things happen in football. Things like this get thrown at you as a player, as a manager and as a football club and it’s all about how you react to them and deal with things.”