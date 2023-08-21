Jim Magilton has been a breath of fresh air for the Irish League: David Healy

David Healy and Jim Magilton have been friends since their Northern Ireland days

Jim Magilton has made a successful start to his career at Cliftonville

Linfield boss David Healy believes Jim Magilton’s appointment at Cliftonville is a “breath of fresh air to the Irish League”, but the compliments will end at Windsor Park on Tuesday night.

Having played at the highest level with Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town, 54-year-old Magilton has enjoyed an equally rewarding career in management. He went from player to boss at Portman Road before taking over at Queens Park Rangers. More recently, he’s been in charge at Dundalk, before arriving at Solitude back in June.

Read more County Antrim Shield holders Larne to play Linfield in repeat of last year’s final

Healy knows a thing or two about Magilton — both are steeped in Northern Ireland tradition — but the friendship will be put on hold for 90 minutes when the top two teams in the Sports Direct Premiership clash.

“Cliftonville have started the season very brightly under Jim,” admitted Healy. “I know him better than most people.

“He’s a good coach, first and foremost. He’ll bring experience, know-how and understanding to the job. I think he’ll be a breath of fresh air to the League.

“I look forward to the challenge against him.

“I’ve worked a lot with him, I understand his ins and outs and I also know Gerard Lyttle and Ricky McCann, his back-up team.

“I know there was a bit of controversy at the start with Jim coming to Cliftonville, but this League could only dream about someone like Jim arriving.

“He’s played at the top level in England and has managed at the top level. The experience he has on his CV in terms of playing and managing is second to none.”

Both teams have made impressive starts to the new League campaign, racking up three wins from three starts.

However, as the Reds were 4-0 winners at home to Carrick Rangers on Saturday, Healy’s team were pushed to the wire at Ballymena United on Friday night.

David Healy and Jim Magilton have been friends since their Northern Ireland days

Chris McKee’s late strike — his third of the season — ensured the Blues kept their 100 per cent record.

“When Chris looks back, as a goalscorer, he’ll probably be disappointed he didn’t take his chances in the first half,” said Healy.

“It was great pass by Jack Scott and Chris had managed to stay onside, but he could only hit the base of the post with his shot.

“But I’ve been pleased with Chris this season, his fitness levels are certainly better.

“Maybe last year, his fitness levels were not where they should have been, but he’s a lot sharper. Once again, he got an important goal for us and we managed to see the game out.

“Overall, it was a frustrating night. We should have done better with the opportunities we had in the first-half.

“I always go on about picking the right pass, the players understand what I’m talking about, but they picked the wrong pass on numerous occasions.

“Without really dominating and really being on top, I thought we had a lot of possession, but we didn’t do as much as we should have with it.

“It was a big three points because the conditions were horrendous, but the Ballymena pitch was in top condition, credit to them.”

Read more Linfield’s Chris McKee still holds ambitions of playing across the water after hot start to season

Healy is now braced for another derby dust-up and he’s urging the Linfield fans to get behind the team.

“With the likes of Jim now managing at Cliftonville, I know what it will mean to the supporters of both sides,” he went on.

“No doubt there will be a big crowd, so hopefully our boys can go and embrace the occasion and the challenge.

“I keep saying we have the best supporters in the country, they even travel to European games. Other people speculate and talk but we have the biggest fanbase.

“I’ve no doubt they’ll create a brilliant atmosphere against Cliftonville at Windsor Park.”

Magilton is, meanwhile, under no illusions as to the size of the task that awaits his charges this evening.

Though they boast a perfect record so far, the Reds boss is well aware that Linfield represent a different challenge to anything they have tackled so far.

“The Blues are the standard bearers in this League for everything they’ve done over a very long period,” he explained.

“They’re a team that are always up there, always in the hunt for titles and trophies and we know this will be a very tough game for us.

“It’s one we’re looking forward to, though. I feel we’ve improved game by game so far this season and we’ll be consistent in our approach and our messaging because we believe that’s where the long-term benefits will lie for us.”