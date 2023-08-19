Jim Magilton praises ‘collective effort’ as Cliftonville maintain perfect start with win over Carrick

Cliftonville 4 Carrick Rangers 0

Jim Magilton toasted the “collective effort” that saw Cliftonville maintain their perfect start to the season with a 4-0 victory over Carrick Rangers at Solitude.

As had been the case in both of the Reds’ previous Sports Direct Premiership outings, they were 3-0 up at half-time but, unlike those occasions, they added to their tally in the second-half en route to making it three wins from three.

Ben Wilson got things going early on and, after Ronan Doherty had both won and converted a penalty kick, Wilson’s second of the afternoon put Cliftonville firmly in command.

The second period provided little to write home about save for an eye-catching strike from Rory Hale, who made Gers keeper Ross Glendinning pay for a miscued clearance by returning the ball over his head and into the net via the post.

“We knew Carrick would carry huge threats and we had to do our best to extinguish them and then come out with the strengths that we have, so I’m delighted with the performance,” said Magilton.

“Consistency really matters to us and our level of performance really matters to us.

“I thought we managed the game better in the second-half on the back of managing the game better at Newry. We even managed to score a goal in the second-half, which is good – and it was a wonderful goal in a wonderful performance from Rory.”

A third consecutive clean sheet provided another positive for the Cliftonville supremo, who believes that consistent messaging from him and his backroom are key to making further progress.

“It’s a collective effort,” he added. “We talk about intensity with and without the ball and they’ve shown that through pre-season.

“It’s very difficult sometimes for a manager and a coaching staff to talk about this but, at the end of the day, the people that implement that are the players and they deserve huge credit for what they’ve done, what they continue to do and nothing’s going to change for us – it’ll be the same consistent messages and we’re getting the benefits of that.”

The deadlock was broken after just six minutes when a slip from Ben Buchanan-Rolleston provided Hale with all the space he needed to tee Wilson up for a close-range finish and, when Doherty was tripped inside the box by Andy Mitchell, the midfielder picked himself up to give Glendinning no chance from the spot.

Carrick felt they should have had a penalty of their own when they accused Jamie Robinson of handling but whatever hope Stuart King’s side had of retrieving the situation vanished when Odhran Casey sent Hale scampering down the left and, again, his delivery was seized upon by Wilson.

Hale got the goal his man of the match display merited on 64 minutes when the keeper’s mis-kick fell to him some 25 yards out and, following what appeared an inadvertent flick of the ball into the air, he unleashed an volley which dipped just in time to find the net.

“I thought Cliftonville were very good and they moved the ball very quickly,” said King afterwards.

“They came out like a house on fire, like they’d done in their first two games. We talked about that before the game but then our left centre-half slips and we’re one down within six minutes.

“For the second goal, we had a throw in right in front of our bench. The linesman gives it the opposite way and we’re laughing about it – 35 seconds later, they get a penalty which they score.”

On that handball appeal against Robinson, the Carrick chief added: “Danny Purkis says it’s a stonewall penalty but the referee says it’s hit his shoulder, so I’d like to see that back, but I’m going to be honest, I thought Cliftonville were very, very good.

"I thought they were outstanding, they moved the ball really quickly and a lot of teams will find it tough coming here – so whatever Jim’s doing, he’s doing something right.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside 7, Stewart 7 (Berry 73 6), Addis 7 (Storey 83 5), Gallagher 7, Rory Hale 9 (McGuinness 73 6), Lowe 7, Robinson 7 (Pepper 54 6), Doherty 8, Casey 7, Turner 7, Wilson 9 (C Curran 83 5).

Unused subs: Odumosu, McDonagh.

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning 5, Forsythe 6, Stewart 5, Watson 5, Cushley 6 (Surgenor 61 5), Mitchell 5 (Reece Glendinning 46 6), Buchanan-Rolleston 5 (Maciulaitis 28 5), Crowe 5 (McGuckin 61 5), Cherry 6, Purkis 5 (Allen 61 5), Tilney 6.

Unused subs: McCauley, Montgomery.

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon) 7