Jimmy Callacher celebrates Linfield milestone in style as Blues continue good run of form in win over Ballymena United

Ballymena United 0 Linfield 2

Irrepressible Jimmy Callacher last night celebrated his 350th appearance in a Linfield shirt by grabbing his team’s insurance second goal in the crucial Danske Bank Premiership win at the Showgrounds.

David Healy’s title holders may have had an early-season wobble, having suffered four defeats, but they are now unbeaten in their last six games — in all competitions — and are gradually getting back into the groove.

Incredibly, this was the Blues 31st competitive fixture of the season because of their European and domestic commitments, whereas David Jeffrey’s Ballymena United were featuring in only their 19th game.

But the confidence is beginning to ooze through the boys in blue again.

They have already reached one Final — they defeated rivals Glentoran in the County Antrim Shield Semi-Final in midweek — and are chipping away at the teams above them in the League table.

It was a night of firsts at Warden Street. Chris McKee shot the Blues into the first half lead — his first of the season — before Callacher also opened his goal account.

Following his team’s impressive win at Crusaders on Monday night, it was hardly surprising United chief David Jeffrey stuck with the same side.

Although the Blues enjoyed a Big Two win over Glentoran in midweek, manager David Healy decided to reshuffle his deck once again, handing goalkeeper Chris Johns a starting slot, along with Callacher, Daniel Finlayson, skipper Jamie Mulgrew and Cameron Palmer.

It was the Sky Blues who posed the opening threat after only five minutes.

Set-piece specialist Ross Redman drilled in a corner kick from the right which was helped on by Kym Nelson for Dougie Wilson — making only his second appearance in 12 months — but his header was saved by Johns.

Redman was again the provider in United’s next attack after Chris Shields had flattened Michael Place.

His free kick was met by Conor Keeley, but Davy McDaid was unable to convert the defender’s pass.

United were right out of luck on 22 minutes when McDaid gobbled up a clearance from Callacher and, after spotting Johns slightly off his line, he attempted a cheeky curling shot that inched past the post.

The noisy visiting fans had to wait until 27 minutes for the first tangible piece of action at the other end. Kirk - corner kick was flicked down by Robbie McDaid for Palmer, whose volley was deflected over the top.

From the resulting corner kick, Millar’s delivery ping-ponged inside the box until Callacher laid the ball off for McKee, who rammed past Sean O’Neill from six yards.

The Blues another half-chance 10 minutes before the interval.

This time Millar changed his corner kick routine, whipping in a near post cross that was met by McDaid, only for his head to flash wide. United came storming from the traps after the restart with Ryan Waide capitalising on a moment of casualness from Sam Roscoe, but he decided try his luck from distance and failed to trouble Johns.

But it was the Blues who struck with a devastating and clinical finish on 51 minutes.

Once more it was Millar who was the provider, his corner kick was met by Callacher, who torpedoed low past O’Neill.

United attempted to repair the damage, but with 10 minutes remaining, Place’s corner kick was powered by the post by the head of Keeley, who thumped the ground in frustration.

McDaid tried his luck with a 25-yard drive that looped into the gloves of Johns.

Linfield should really have put the icing on the cake on 88 minutes when Mulgrew was hauled down by O’Neill.

Referee Jamie Robinson had no hesitating in awarding the penalty kick.

The usually lethal Chris Shields stepped up to ram his shot against the post — the effort actually whacked both posts — but it wasn’t to matter for the Blues.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Nelson, Redman (McCullough 46), Wilson (Gibson 74), Whiteside, McDaid, Kelly, Waide (Kane 74), Tweed (Henderson 54), Keeley, Place.

Unused subs: Loughran, McElroy, Graham.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, Shields, Callacher, Millar (Pepper 83), McDaid (Vertainen 87), M Clarke, McKee (Devine 83), Finlayson, Mulgrew, Palmer (McClean 67).

Unused subs: Walsh, Newberry, Fallon.

Referee: Jamie Robinson

Man of the match: Jimmy Callacher

Match rating: 7/10