Jimmy Callacher signing the latest shrewd move as Crusaders steal a march on Premiership rivals

Stephen Baxter could be forgiven for breaking into a chorus of that old David Jeffrey classic, ‘Thank You Very Much of Jimmy Callacher’ next time he’s inside Windsor Park.

There’s no guarantees in football, but on paper Callacher and Crusaders are a match made in heaven.

The Linfield legend is a commanding figure, with a huge physical presence and a canny ability to weigh-in with crucial goals from set-pieces. Those qualities should see him fit right in at Seaview, a club that has always valued the will-to-win above all else.

It was a no-brainer for Baxter, but also a shrewd move for Callacher.

He knows that the Crues boss has a knack of squeezing a bit more juice out of seasoned Irish League defenders. Jeff Spiers, Gary Smyth and Paul Leeman all enjoyed Indian summers under Baxter’s watch.

Callacher isn’t the only eye-catching signing the Crues have made since lifting the Irish Cup earlier this month. In James Teelan (Newry City), Jordan Williamson (Ballymena United) and Lloyd Anderson (Carrick Rangers) they have snapped up three of the best players from the bottom half of the Premiership, while Dergview’s Mikhail Kennedy — once of Charlton Athletic — showed glimpses of brilliance in the Championship.

By stark contrast, the Hatchetmen’s north Belfast rivals seem caught in suspended animation with the Solitude club yet to appoint a replacement for Paddy McLaughlin, who left for Derry City a full five weeks ago.

No doubt Cliftonville — and the several other Premiership clubs who yet to announce a summer signing yet — will point out that the transfer window hasn’t even opened yet.

It’s a fair point. There’s a long summer ahead, with many deals yet to be done in what promises to be one of the most intriguing transfer windows in decades.

All eyes are on the much-vaunted quartet of Irish League superstars Lee Bonis, Terry Devlin, Conor McMenamin and Sean Moore. If they are sold to cross-channel clubs for handsome transfer fees, that will no doubt breathe extra life into our domestic market.

Perhaps the biggest unanswered question of the transfer window so far is, just how will champions Larne replace the irrepressible Fuad Sule? He has been a vital cog in the Invermen’s march from obscurity to glory over these last few years.

Sule’s qualities are so unique it may prove impossible to sign a like-for-like replacement. Tiernan Lynch — an innovative coach — may try something a little leftfield. Don’t be surprised if defender Aaron Donnelly steps into midfield. The youngster — who signed a fresh contract this week — has the skillset to play in the engine room.

But the real summer madness is at the opposite end of the spectrum, where Dungannon Swifts (plus Annagh United, Knockbreda and Ballymacash) can’t make serious plans for the new season as they don’t know what division they will play in. And how many of Warrenpoint Town’s key men will be prepared to play in the third-tier?

Hopefully that saga is wrapped up soon so we can all start to look forward to the new season. 2022-23 was a hell of a party but it has outstayed its welcome.