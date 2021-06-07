Jimmy Callacher signs new Linfield contract despite interest from three Premiership clubs

Linfield have successfully fended off interest from three other Irish League clubs to keep Jimmy Callacher at Windsor Park.

The 29 year-old had been the subject of interest from his former club Glentoran as well as Crusaders and Ballymena United but has opted to pen a new one year extension to his deal with the Premiership champions.

Callacher was one of five Linfield players named in the Danske Bank Premiership Team of the Year and, especially with defensive duo Mark Haughey and Mark Stafford both moving to Glenavon, his signature will be seen as a key one in Linfield’s chances of retaining their title.

The Blues will also have to find replacements for attacking pair Joel Cooper and Shayne Lavery, who are off to England this summer, but Callacher’s decision to stay put is one less headache for manager David Healy.

“Jimmy is a hugely popular player with our supporters and he's a very influential player on and off the pitch,” Healy told the Linfield FC website.

“He played in virtually all of our games last season and made a major contribution to the club's league and cup successes.

“I know the news of him signing a contract extension will be well received by our supporters.

“Along with our other players and staff, Jimmy is enjoying a short and well-earned break from the game, after a demanding season but he's already looking forward to beginning preparations for our UEFA Champions League home and away ties in early July."

Callacher joined Linfield from the Glens in January 2014 and has since helped the club win four league titles, scoring 39 league goals in the process.