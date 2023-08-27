Joe Crowe reveals Carrick Rangers’ desire to shake off pushovers tag

Danny Purkis takes the acclaim after his second goal of the day

Joe Crowe (far right) says Carrick were determined to make amends for their midweek mauling

New signing Joe Crowe admitted Carrick Rangers’ players owed manager Stuart King a performance — and how they delivered at Windsor Park!

What a difference four days makes in the Sports Direct Premiership. On Tuesday night, King and his boys trooped away from Seaview, heads bowed, following a nine goal hammering by Crusaders.

At five o’clock on Saturday, in front of new majority shareholder Michael Smith, they received a standing ovation after battling back to force a draw against Linfield.

The international arena was no place for the faint-hearted, with David Cushley shooting Rangers into an early lead with a trademark finish. The Blues retaliated with goals from Chris Shields — from the penalty spot — and Matthew Clarke.

King’s team still had the audacity to level before the break with a clever finish from Danny Purkis. Although Ben Hall headed the home team in front again with 15 minutes remaining, that man Purkis popped up with a nother close range finish to make it 3-3 and earn a point.

Crowe insisted his team had a point to prove after Tuesday.

“We looked at each other on Thursday night at training and questioned ourselves.” he admitted.

“When you are beaten 9-0, it’s the all-time low, no one is happy — manager, backroom staff or players.

“So we had to look at ourselves. We had to look for reasons why it happened and why we conceded those goals at Seaview. We couldn’t believe it, we are all grown men, but things got out of control.

“We had a good chat and we wanted to show everyone, including the manager, we are not pushovers. We wanted to prove that Tuesday was a one-off, it’s not going to happen again.

“I think we showed the character we have in the team with that performance. No one expected us to get a result against the Blues.

“Even when Linfield came back at us, we managed to level again on two occasions.

“Character is a big part of our group. That’s what we are about, showing a reaction when we fall behind to teams, something we didn’t do on Tuesday.”

Crowe admits Rangers have set the bar high for the rest of the season.

“We have to be realistic, there has been a bit of a breakaway by the top six clubs for a few years now,” he added. “It’s about us trying to progress every week and trying to close that gap.

“We had a tough start, but this result can help build confidence and maybe we can go on a wee run. Ultimately, our aim is breaking into that top six, we must focus on ourselves and see how we can progress.

“Obviously, the club has been in the news with Michael coming in to take over the club. It’s great for Carrick and also for the League itself.

“As players, we must do the business on the pitch. We didn’t do it on Tuesday, but we did it at Windsor. It was a bit special because Michael was there to see it.”

Healy was left scratching his head over Linfield’s display.

“Probably about 95 per cent of that performance wasn’t in the script,” he said. “I’m not quite sure where it came from.

“You can talk about shapes and formations all day but if there are two or three individual mistakes, all the talk goes out of the window. That’s what happened.

“If you score three goals, either home or away, and don’t win, there must be question marks. So we have huge questions to answer.

“I’m the manager, I make the decisions, I make the calls on the players and the shape. Did I underestimate what we had in the dressing room before the game? I don’t think so.

“The warnings were there all week after Carrick’s loss at Seaview, absolutely. The players were warned about a reaction. We are creating our own problems at times with individual mistakes.”

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Shields, Scott (Annett 87), Millar, McClean (Mulgrew 71), Cooper, Hall, Clarke, McKee, Robertson (McBrien 71). Unused subs: Walsh, Newberry, McKay, Archer.

CARRICK: Ross Glendinning, Forsythe, Surgenor, Cushley (Buchanan-Rolleston 68), Allen (McGuckin 83), Maciulaitis (Montgomery 90), Andrews, Crowe, Reece Glendinning, Purkis, Tilney. Unused subs: McCauley, Stewart, Watson, O’Prey.

Referee: Andrew Davey (Bangor)

Man of the match: Danny Purkis

Match rating: 8/10