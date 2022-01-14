Joe Gorman: I’m sorry for controversial tweet and now I want to educate others

Joe Gorman has apologised for posting a controversial tweet in 2014 and says he wants to educate young people on the correct use of social media after the collapse of his move to Portadown.

The Ports pulled the plug on a deal to sign the former Cliftonville, Airdrie, Bray Wanderers, Longford Town and Drogheda United player following a fan backlash over a tweet from the player when he was 19-years-old and at Scottish club Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

After a TV show by Ross Kemp from Belfast in 2014, a tweet posted on Gorman’s Twitter account read: “Ross Kemp in Belfast talking about the Troubles. Wouldn’t you just love to open up on all them Orangemen.”

Gorman has now expressed regret about what happened and says he hopes others will learn from his mistakes.

He posted on social media: “I would like to address an issue from my past. In 2014, at the age of 19, I posted a Tweet that I sincerely regret. It was at a time in my life where my world view was particularly narrow and I did not appreciate the gravity of my comment.

“I had not intended for it to be taken seriously but I now completely understand why many people did so and were naturally very upset by it. It was borne out of a combination of teenage bravado and a lack of understanding.

“I say this not as an excuse but merely by way of explanation. It was a grave error of judgement on my part and one I wish I could take back. I have grown up and appreciate that we all have different outlooks on life which must be respected.

“I apologise unreservedly for my tweet and I would like to continue to educate younger people, as I did back in 2014, when I visited schools to speak of bigotry and the correct use of social media so that others can learn from my mistakes.”

Portadown issued a statement on Tuesday, which read: “After further discussions, this deal has not been concluded. We wish Joe all the best for his future career.”