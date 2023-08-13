Joe Gormley can inspire others, insists Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton

Cliftonville 3 Glenavon 0

Gary Hamilton lamented the ease with which Glenavon gave up chances against Cliftonville

There was a debut goal for new Cliftonville full-back Sean Stewart against Glenavon

New arrival Ben Wilson celebrates with Joe Gormley following the latter's opening goal for Cliftonville

Jim Magilton labelled Joe Gormley a “fantastic mentor” for strike partner Ben Wilson after Cliftonville began their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Glenavon.

All three goals came during the first half at Solitude, where confident finishes from Gormley either side of Sean Stewart’s debut strike had the hosts in firm control.

Wilson, signed following his departure from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer, looked lively in his first competitive outing for the Reds, but was denied a goal on three separate occasions by point-blank saves from Glenavon keeper Rory Brown – albeit the first of those fell favourably for Stewart to finish off.

Magilton declared himself happy with Cliftonville’s opening day result and admits he’s looking forward to seeing how Wilson blooms alongside chief goal-getter Gormley.

“Joe’s one of the greatest strikers this League’s ever produced and I have great faith in him,” beamed the Reds boss.

“Both of them were wonderful finishes, and you back him every time in those situations.

“I’m pleased for him, that’ll give him confidence – we just have to get Ben on the scoresheet and then we really will be up and running.

“There’s nobody better to learn from. Joe’s got fantastic experience and he talks to Ben all the time, he’s going to be a fantastic mentor for him and Ben couldn’t have a better partner than Joe.

“They’ll bounce off each other and, hopefully, we’ll reap the rewards of that.”

Opposite number Gary Hamilton, meanwhile, was almost at a loss to explain his side’s display just seven days after a much more defensively sound performance against Glentoran.

“It actually baffles me because we were so good last week,” he lamented.

“I always say that, when you’re playing top six sides, you can’t give them goals, especially early in the game. If you do that, they’re already better than you and the League table tells you that – there was 20-odd points between the top six and the teams in seventh and eighth last season.

“There’s a big difference, but if you want to try and get anything out of the game, you have to stay in it. You can’t just hand them goals.

“If they show a bit of skill and put one in the top corner, you hold your hands up and say they were just better than you, but to give away goals like we did today; to give them chances like we did, you’re always going to struggle.

“I counted six or seven chances that Cliftonville almost scored from. Some came from one hook over the top or maybe a couple of diagonal passes and they’re in on goal, and I’m just asking myself how that happens.

“I saw us last week against another top side and we didn’t concede any chances, but today we did.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Stewart (McGuinness 80), Addis, Gallagher (C Curran 67), Lowe, Robinson, Doherty (Pepper 90), Gormley (Berry 80), Casey, Turner, Wilson.

Unused subs: Odumosu, McDonagh, Storey.

GLENAVON: Brown, Rogers (Prendergast 29), Snoddy, Malone (Garrett 46), Campbell, Baird, Mooney (Nesbitt 70), Mulvenna, Wallace, Doran (Henderson 46), Ward (Birney 59).

Unused subs: Kerr, Teggart.

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon)

Man of the Match: Joe Gormley

Match rating: 8/10