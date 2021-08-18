Joe Gormley: Larne owner says ‘shopping done’ over Cliftonville striker links

Joe Gormley does not appear to be moving to Inver Park this summer. INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Larne owner Kenny Bruce has scotched hopes of his club making more waves in the transfer market, saying their business is done for the summer.

It is understood the Inver Park club had three bids for Cliftonville forward Joe Gormley knocked back and were considering an improved offer.

Sources at Solitude said the Belfast outfit were intent on keeping their star man, but were wary of Larne’s ability to attract top talent.

“Our shopping done,” said Bruce, whose investment has helped his club rise from the Championship and into European football for the very first time.

Gormley is Cliftonville’s record goalscorer and is revered in north Belfast for his heroics during two spells at the club in which he has helped the Reds win back-to-back league titles in 2013 and 2014 and a host of knockout competitions.

He left Solitude in 2015 for Peterborough but his time across the water, which included a loan spell at St Johnstone, was an unhappy one and he returned to Cliftonville in 2017 when other Irish League teams were interested in signing him.

Last season was frustrating for the forward, who sustained a broken elbow during training in January and didn’t play again until Cliftonville’s final league game of the campaign.

Kenny’s closing of Larne’s incomings would indicate that Linfield winger Navid Nasseri will be the final player through the entrance door at Inver Park this summer, having arrived as part of the swap deal that saw transfer listed Marty Donnelly going in the other direction.

The other players to arrive during the close season transfer window are Coleraine star Ben Doherty, former Northampton Town defender Cian Bolger and goalkeeping duo Rohan Ferguson and Michael Argyrides.