Joe Gormley putting ‘body on the line’ for Cliftonville’s play-off hopes, says boss

Paddy McLaughlin is hoping Joe Gormley can fire Cliftonville to a Uefa Conference League berth, starting in tonight’s North Belfast derby semi-final shootout with Crusaders at Solitude.

The 31-year-old striker returned to action as a second-half substitute against Linfield at the weekend after being out since January 2 with a broken elbow.

With so much at stake — the Reds are hoping to claim a slot in Saturday’s money-spinning play-off final against either Larne or Glenavon — McLaughlin believes Gormley could be just the man to help salvage his team’s season.

“Joe can make a big difference,” said McLaughlin. “He frightens defenders, he intimidates people because they all know how ruthless and how clinical he is in front of goal.

“They know if they slip up in any way, Joe will punish them in a split second. We are delighted to have him back for the play-off.

“He has put his body on the line for the team. He really shouldn’t be back until pre-season. The medical advice he received was not to come back for another four or five weeks.

“But he’s been training hard and he has brought that date forward himself, he’s been pushing and pushing to get involved. We’ve been holding him back for the play-off game, so he’ll be fresh and ready to go.”

Although the Reds finished six points clear of their rivals in the final Danske Bank Premiership table, McLaughlin acknowledges league positions now mean nothing.

“It’s a massive game,” he added “We’ve played the Crues three or four times this year and we have been delighted with our performances.

“I thought we were the dominant team in all of them, but we were sucker punched three times as we conceded late goals. But that’s all in the past. We know look forward to the game and the challenge up ahead.”

McLaughlin fielded a number of his young players in Saturday’s final league game and was encouraged by their performances.

He went on: “There were a lot of positives to take from the game at the weekend, even though there was nothing at stake for us. We left quite a few senior boys out against Linfield, so they can go into the Crusaders game fresh.

“There were no injuries picked up or no suspensions which was also a bonus. We gave a couple of the young boys some game time. They are the future of the club and they will gain a lot of confidence from that.

“They proved they are more than capable of stepping up — Odhran Casey, Declan Dunne, who was solid in goals, and Stephen McGuinness can all be pleased with their performances.

“Jamie Harney and Garry Breen will not be involved in the semi-final. They are both out with long-term injuries. On the plus side, Ryan O’Reilly was back against the Blues. He has been bothered by a hamstring injury, but he’s now fully recovered.

“We took him out of the firing line for a few weeks which worked well. Young Casey’s performance certainly gives us food for thought. If you are good enough, you are old enough. I’ve no doubt if he gets the nod, he’ll do the business for us.

“We are confident we can get the result that will take us into a European play-off final. We’ll have the backing of our home supporters as well, which will be a big help. They will create a good atmosphere which will be vitally important — they never us down when we need them.”