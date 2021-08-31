Joe Gormley strikes to send Cliftonville top of the league after late drama in victory over Coleraine

Cliftonville 2-1 Coleraine

Joe Gormley uses his head to put Cliftonville ahead at Solitude

Cliftonville made it two wins from two in the Danske Bank Premiership on a night when three goals in the final 11 minutes lit up Solitude after floodlight failure had threatened to be the bright spot.

Joe Gormley’s header started the scoring spree and, when Coleraine skipper Stephen O’Donnell put the ball in his own net 60 seconds later, the Reds looked set for a comfortable victory to mark Gerard Lawlor’s final game as club chairman.

An 88th-minute header from Aaron Traynor, however, set up a tense finale.

Cliftonville could have been in front after just five minutes when Rory Hale’s dink over the Coleraine defence was met by a sumptuous touch from Gormley, whose attempted lob of outrushing Gareth Deane drifted wide.

After Conor McKendry fired over at the other end, there was chaos and controversy when the Reds had what they thought was a perfectly good goal chalked off for offside.

McDonagh’s 18th-minute cross was met by Gormley and, though his header was repelled by Deane, both Gormley and Ryan Curran had swipes at rebounds before Gormley forced the ball over the line — only for the assistant referee’s flag.

The hosts also felt they should have had a penalty when Jamie Harney’s header appeared to strike the arm of Lyndon Kane.

The half-time break lasted a little longer because Solitude’s floodlights cut out just as outgoing chairman Lawlor took to the pitch for a presentation in honour of his services.

With members of the Reds’ title-winning sides of 2013 and 2014 waiting to hand over the framed penalty spot synonymous with George McMullan’s Premiership-clinching penalty eight years ago, the electrics went and the memento was delivered in semi-darkness.

The additional 20-minute delay appeared to have worked in Coleraine’s favour because they emerged looking much sharper with the introduction of Eoin Bradley.

After seeing a deflected effort headed off the line by Levi Ives, Bradley teed up Jamie Glackin and Matthew Shevlin for efforts.

Come 79 minutes, Gormley had broken the deadlock with a close-range header before McDonagh provided the kind of cross just crying out for a touch — and which, unfortunately for the Coleraine skipper, O’Donnell provided.

Traynor duly popped up for his second goal in two games but the Reds hung on to see out their second win.

CLIFTONVILLE: Dunne, Ives, Harney, C Curran, Hale (Lowe 85), R Curran, McDonagh (Foster 82), Addis, Doherty, Gormley, Gallagher.

Subs not used: D Breen, McCurry, Casey, Turner, Lowe, Kearns.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, Brown, Jarvis (Carson 24), McKendry, Lowry, Tweed (Bradley 60), O’Donnell, Glackin, Traynor, Shevlin (Friel 76). Subs not used: Gallagher, Wilson, Kelly.

Referee: Steven Gregg (Ballyclare)

Man of the match: Jamie McDonagh

Match rating: 8/10