Joel Cooper doubles up as Linfield sweep past Annagh to set up BetMcLean Cup Semi-Final with Glentoran

Linfield 3 Annagh United 0

The enigmatic Joel Cooper was just too hot to handle at Windsor Park last night as Linfield booked their ticket to the Semi-Finals of the BetMcLean Cup.

Brave Championship outfit Annagh United didn’t know how to deal with the former Oxford United man, who was at his impish best.

Inevitably, it was Cooper who was the tormentor-in-chief, hammering home two goals to help set up a mouth-watering Big Two last-four showdown with Glentoran at The Oval early next month. Young Liam McStravick also got on the scoresheet with the last kick of the game.

Astonishingly, it was only Linfield’s third home win of the domestic season. They defeated Portadown on the opening day (August 14) and had to wait until the 18th of last month to add another three points to their League kitty following a nail-biting victory over Glenavon.

However, Healy’s boys had an unprecedented run of 10 away fixtures on the bounce in all competitions during that period.

Following shattering recent home defeats by Glentoran (3-0) and Larne (4-2), the Linfield faithful at least had something to smile about.

Last night was the start of a hectic month for Healy’s team because they will feature in no fewer than eight games, in three competitions, over the next four weeks — six at home.

Having now racked up back-to-back wins against Newry and Annagh, the Blues will look to make it a treble at home to Portadown at the weekend.

It was no surprise that it was Healy’s team that asked all the early questions with Annagh back-pedalling from the off.

Cooper was presented with a great chance on only four minutes when he gobbled up a clever flick from Robbie McDaid, but with only Joel Little to beat he fired his effort wide.

Defender Daniel Finlayson then flashed a great delivery, hard and low, across the face of goal with Cooper nor McDaid unable to get a telling touch.

Kirk Millar then linked up with the inspirational Cooper, who cut in from the right channel before blasting in a vicious low drive that Little did well to hold onto.

The Blues finally broke the deadlock on 25 minutes, and it came from that man Cooper.

It was Andrew Clarke’s beautifully measured pass that got the former Oxford man in behind and with only Little to beat yet again, he cleverly slid the ball under the diving shot-stopper.

The Blues almost struck again seconds later when Cooper’s corner was met by Finlayson, who could only direct his header over.

Cooper blotted his copy book eight minutes prior to half-time when Jimmy Callacher did well to pull the ball back from the by-line, leaving the in-form winger with an open goal, but he volleyed over the top.

The Blues missed another good chance in their next raid. Matty Clarke this time sent McDaid scampering free and his shot appeared to slip through the legs of Little, who recovered to save at the second attempt.

And the theme continued after the break with the Blues looking to put the game to bed.

They hadn’t a clear sniff of goal until 65 minutes when Cooper cut in from the right, hurdling challenge after challenge, before lashing his shot over the top.

The Blues missed another great chance with 20 minutes left. Millar’s cross from the right fell perfectly for Andy Clarke, but he completely fluffed his lines.

Cooper sealed the deal eight minutes from time, picking up a flick from substitute Eetu Vertainen and, after roaring into the box, he fired low past Little.

Little McStravick still had time to meet a Conor Pepper cross to expertly guide past Little.

LINFIELD: Walsh, Roscoe, Callacher, Millar (McKee 71), Cooper, McDaid (Vertainen 71), M Clarke, Finlayson (Pepper 86), Mulgrew (McStravick 83), A Clarke (McClean 83), Palmer.

Unused subs: Johns, Newberry.

ANNAGH UNITED: Little, Glenny, Campbell, Eagle (Murray 65), Mullen (N Kerr 84), McDonald, Smyth (Henderson 65), Rodgers (Finnegan 84), McGinley, McCullough, Moffatt.

Unused subs: McKinney, Taylor, G Kerr.

Referee: Steven Gregg.

Man of the match: Joel Cooper

Match rating: 6/10