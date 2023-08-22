Joel Cooper’s late header gives Linfield victory over Cliftonville

Linfield 2 Cliftonville 1

Joel Cooper’s dazzling feet have lit up the Irish League in the early stages of this season. Tonight Linfield’s number nine used his head to secure a deserved victory over Cliftonville at Windsor Park and send the Blues to the top of the table.

If the mesmerising Cooper continues to perform as he has done in Linfield’s opening four league matches, David Healy’s men will be tough to shift.

With the Blues picking up 12 points out of 12, the former Oxford United winger has shone like a beacon scoring goals, making goals and creating havoc for the opposition.

Dungannon Swifts, Glenavon and Ballymena have felt the full force of his power, pace and poise and now Cliftonville know what it’s like.

Playing with confidence and belief, he is not running around the pitch, he is gliding across it. The perfect example of that came in the first period when he set up another man in exceptional form, Chris McKee, to score the opener.

And then in the 82nd minute just after Jim Magilton’s team had levelled through Luke Turner, Cooper found space to nod home what proved to be the decisive goal.

It was fitting that he had the final say on a night which started with a wonderful reception from both sets of fans for guest of honour Daithi Mac Gabhann – the six-year-old boy who inspired a change in organ donation law.

The Reds stuck with the same team that defeated Carrick on Saturday while for the Blues there was one change to the starting line-up that kicked off against Ballymena on Friday with Jamie Mulgrew replacing John Robertson.

The first opportunity fell to Mulgrew just 69 seconds in when Nathan Gartside made a shocking mistake presenting the ball to Linfield’s skipper. The Cliftonville goalkeeper redeemed himself by saving the midfielder’s shot which in truth lacked conviction.

On 40 minutes it was Linfield number one Chris Johns at fault when, out of his area, he gifted the ball to Cliftonville with an errant pass. Johns raced back anxiously as Rory Hale attempted to chip him from 40 yards and then the goalkeeper fell and somehow turned the dropping ball over the bar.

Linfield’s motto might be ‘Fortune favours the Brave’ but Johns was exceedingly lucky to get away with that howler.

In between those goalkeeping blunders, it was a tactical affair with little to be excited about with Jonny Addis heading wide from a corner for the Reds who had an appeal for a penalty rejected by referee Tim Marshall after Matthew Clarke blocked Ronan Doherty’s effort.

The most notable incident came when David Healy was booked – managers seeing yellow cards is now the norm in the Irish League rather than the exception.

Cooper and Rory Hale have been the stand-out players in the league so far this season, and were working hard to find space to create something. Just before half-time Cooper did just that.

He won the ball from Hale in the Cliftonville half with the latter claiming a foul. From there the winger raced forward with intent teasing and tormenting defenders and biding his time before releasing the perfect pass for McKee who took aim and with a deflection off Turner the ball screamed into the net.

McKee has scored in all four of Linfield’s league games and he was on target in Europe as well. What a sensational start to the season for the Northern Ireland Under-21 international and what a disappointing end to the half for Magilton’s side conceding their first goal of the campaign.

Entering the break in their previous three Premiership fixtures they were 3-0 up but that was against Glenavon, Newry and Carrick.

This was a different proposition entirely and in the second half they faced a test of character and their quality.

Early on they didn’t look up to it. More Cooper magic offered Kirk Millar a chance to double the advantage only for the left wing back to be kept out by Gartside who followed that up by saving a header from Daniel Finlayson.

Cliftonville came more into the game as the minutes ticked by but it was Linfield who went closest to scoring again with Finlayson nodding against the crossbar from Clarke’s corner and Odhran Casey clearing Jack Scott’s rebound header off the line.

The Reds, playing in green, were hanging in there and were rewarded for that in the 80 minute when a short corner from Chris Gallagher was fed into the danger zone by Doherty and with Linfield failing to clear Turner flicked in from close range to the delight of 1100 visiting fans who were suddenly singing with joy.

Two minutes later they fell silent and the Blues supporters were roaring thanks to that man Cooper.

Chris Shields intelligently switched the play and after Clarke and Millar played a one two, Cooper headed in a cross with Gartside wrongfooted and the Cliftonville defence all over the shop.

The impressive Shiels was denied by Gartside in injury time but by then the damage had been done to Magilton’s men with classy Cooper proving the difference.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Shields, Scott, Millar, McClean, Cooper, Hall, Clarke, McKee (McBrien 85), Mulgrew (Archer 86) Subs not used: Walsh, Newberry, Robertson, McKay, McStravick.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Stewart, Addis, Gallagher, Hale, Lowe, Robinson (Berry 89), Doherty (Pepper 89), Casey, Turner, Wilson. Subs not used: Odumosu, Curran, McDonagh, Storey, McGuinness.

Referee: Tim Marshall

Man of the match: Joel Cooper (Linfield)

Match rating: 7 out of 10