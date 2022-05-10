Joel Cooper’s return home set to spark four-way fight for winger

The 26-year-old is on his way home after it was announced that he has left League One club Oxford United by mutual consent.

Cooper has previously enjoyed two successful spells with the Blues and Linfield supporters would love to see him display his skills at Windsor Park for a third time but competition will be fierce for the services of an extremely gifted player.

Oxford manager Karl Robinson said: “Joel has great ability but hasn’t been able to settle here.

“We talked it through and there are things back home he needs to deal with so we agreed he can leave and he does so with our thanks and very best wishes for the future.”

The former Ballyclare Comrades and Glenavon ace joined Oxford from Linfield in the summer of 2020 after helping the Blues win the Irish League title and in September and October of that year was included in Ian Baraclough’s Northern Ireland squad.

At that point Cooper’s career looked primed to move to a new level before due to “personal reasons” Robinson allowed the player to return home for the rest of the season.

Linfield, Larne and Glentoran all wanted to sign the winger on loan with Cooper opting to play for David Healy’s Blues which may give an indication of where his loyalty lies with decisions to be made in the weeks ahead.

In his loan spell another league title with the Windsor Park side followed along with the Irish Cup with Cooper scoring in the 2-1 final triumph over Larne at Mourneview Park.

On the back of the Cup success, Cooper stated: “David Healy has been brilliant with me with family issues and stuff like that. I owed him to come back and I owed Linfield. They have been good to me and it was the right decision.”

Returning to Oxford at the start of the 2021/2022 campaign, Cooper joined Port Vale on loan in January but things didn't work out and with Oxford agreeing to terminate his contract he is now a free agent. Cooper said: “I want to thank the gaffer (Karl Robinson) and the staff at Oxford and the fans for their support and hopefully understanding. I was very proud to play for the club and it’s a shame it wasn’t more times, but I hopefully leave on good terms and wish the club all the best for next season.”

With his dazzling dribbling ability and a diamond of a left foot, Cooper became a popular figure with the Linfield faithful. Going back to Windsor appears the obvious choice, though given his proven ability at Irish League level, others will be intent on persuading him to join them. Larne owner Kenny Bruce is a huge fan of Cooper's talents and has never been shy of expressing his admiration on social media. Crusaders, with European money incoming after their dramatic Irish Cup final success over Ballymena United at the weekend and takeover by the IRAMA company, will be keen to strengthen their squad for next season and make high-profile signings, while Glentoran need quality players who know what it takes to win league titles following their dreadful finish to the Premiership campaign. • THE Northern Ireland Football League has announced a 32% increase in attendances this season, declaring that 328,529 fans returned to Irish League stadiums after the enforced Covid exile during the previous campaign. There was an average of 1,440 spectators per game across the 12 Premiership clubs — the highest figures since attendances started being officially recorded in 2008. NIFL Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor thanked the fans for their support and added: "The growth in attendances is testament to the great work of the clubs and the increased professional approach throughout the league. "Playing behind closed doors was difficult for everyone and thankfully we showed how strong and resilient Irish League football is to bounce back, and once again highlight the hugely important role our clubs play in their communities." March's BetMcLean League Cup final between Cliftonville and Coleraine was confirmed as having the highest attendance of any domestic match in Northern Ireland, with a competition record 11,103 crowd at Windsor Park.