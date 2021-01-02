Joel Cooper's return is a title game changer for Linfield, warns Sean Ward

Familiar surroundings: Joel Cooper has returned to Linfield on a loan deal from Oxford until the end of the season

Joel Cooper's return to Linfield is a significant move in the title race.

That's the view of Glenavon defender Sean Ward, who could be chasing the dangerous winger this afternoon.

Former Lurgan Blues ace Cooper has rejoined Linfield on loan from Oxford United for the remainder of the Premiership season.

Cooper made the switch from the Blues to the League One club during the summer but he is back home for personal reasons.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson will expect Cooper to return to England and there's no doubt he has the talent to prosper in a full-time environment across the water.

Now Linfield, one point behind Larne - who have a game in hand - are hungry to flex their title-winning muscles, and Cooper, their Player of the Year last season, will be eyeing more Championship success.

The Blues' trip to Mourneview Park today should be another tasty affair, and if Cooper plays, Glenavon will need to slam the brakes on him.

"Joel is a massive signing for Linfield," said former Blues, Glentoran and Crusaders ace Ward. "He could have gone to England a few years before he did, he's that good a player.

"He was their Player of the Year, the league's Player of the Year and he's simply a class footballer.

"He had his own reasons for coming home but the door isn't shut at Oxford for him, they will expect him back for pre-season.

"The right decision for him has been taken and I do hope he goes back and shows England how good he is.

"It's another confidence boost for Linfield but they already had a brilliant squad.

"Linfield could put another team in the league which would finish in the top six.

"They will always be there or thereabouts."

Glenavon feel that refereeing decisions have not gone their way and a solid start to the campaign should have secured more points. But they are in the top six, where they want to stay, and there's reasons for optimism going into 2021.

"We are sitting in sixth with a game in hand," added Ward.

"In a number of the games we should have done better in terms of results but haven't through no fault of our own.

"Linfield are up next, a tough one, but we don't fear anyone.

"Ironically, last year was the first time I had a Christmas period off as I was injured. Now we've had games postponed."

The Danske Bank Premiership can resume this afternoon but the fans have been shut out again and it could be a while before they return.

"I know the fans cannot attend matches but I can honestly say it doesn't have a big impact on me," said Ward.

"I don't take for granted how lucky we are to be playing.

"It's not as if we played in front of 25,000. I feel for the fans and I would love them to be there, but I'm still grateful to have the opportunity to play, particularly at my age when you know time is being lost.

"I know clubs are nothing without fans but I'm still glad to have the opportunity to play."

GLENAVON v linfield

Mourneview Park, Today, 3.00pm