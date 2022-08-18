Joely Andrews talks up Glentoran Women’s Champions League prospects

Women’s football

Joely Andrews is taking belief and confidence from a special moment 12 months ago as she sets about adding another achievement to an already landmark year.

A first international goal and a full competitive debut for Northern Ireland were followed by an appearance against Austria at the Women’s Euro 2022 finals — all in the space of four months — meaning that 2022 is already a memorable year for the 20-year-old.

She can also look back fondly on 2021, particularly a stunning goal for Glentoran Women which helped them to a 2-0 victory over top Romanian side Cluj in the Women’s Champions League.

Fast-forward a year and now the Glens are in north-west Romania, this time with a lot more to play for. The previous meeting was third/fourth play-off after both teams had lost their opening games, but today’s match (4pm kick-off) will put the winners in with a chance to make the second round of the tournament and it is one that Andrews is hungry to grab with both hands.

“We will take the experience from last year into this year,” she said.

“It helps that we played Cluj before, it has set us up really well because we can look at that game.

“If you are looking for a good group in the Champions League, it’s probably not going to be much different to the one that we have got. I think we do have a really good chance.”

Up until a couple of years ago, Northern Ireland clubs struggled to even win a match in the competition. To be thinking of progressing is a sign of how far the domestic game has come and, as well as making individual history, Glentoran winning their mini-group would also boost the finances of all the clubs in the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership as Uefa solidarity payments are to be linked to the performance of each country’s representatives.

“It would be massive if we could go through,” said Andrews.

“It’s been a great year, I am really enjoying my football and I just want to continue loving playing. That’s when you are at your best, when you are enjoying it.

“It would be great to qualify out of this group. It hasn’t been done by an Irish League club before.

“When you win the league, the exciting thing is you get to go and play in the Champions League and we are going to compete and try to get out of the group — we’re not just going to make up the numbers and we think that it is something that is achievable.”

SFK 2000 of Bosnia and Maltese side Birkirkara meet in the other semi-final, with the winners of each game going head-to-head on Sunday for a place in the next round

Meanwhile, with the Glens on European duty, Cliftonville Ladies regained their five-point lead at the top of the the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership with a resounding 7-0 win over Derry City Women.

Caitlin McGuinness, Kirsty McGuinness and Marissa Callaghan each scored twice, with Abbie Magee adding the other.

Sion Swifts Ladies stay in third place after a 3-1 win over Lisburn Ladies, with Teegan Lynch, Naomi McLaughlin and Kerryanne Brown scoring. Mia Rowen netted Lisburn’s reply.

Aimee Lee Peachey’s first goal gave Crusaders Strikers a 1-0 win over Linfield Ladies to move them above the Blues into fourth.

RESULTS: Derry City Women 0 Cliftonville Ladies 7, Linfield Ladies 0 Crusaders Strikers 1, Sion Swifts Ladies 3 Lisburn Ladies 1.