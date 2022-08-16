John Herron: NI PFA reminds Irish League players of ‘role model’ responsibility after Larne midfielder suspended by club

Ambassador Michael Carvill insists football body will branch out and offer support to member John Herron after midfielder was suspended by Larne

John Herron (pictured) has been told he should never play for Larne FC again by the UUP’s East Antrim MLA John Stewart.

Graham Luney Tue 16 Aug 2022 at 10:40