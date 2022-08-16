John Herron: NI PFA reminds Irish League players of ‘role model’ responsibility after Larne midfielder suspended by club
Ambassador Michael Carvill insists football body will branch out and offer support to member John Herron after midfielder was suspended by Larne
Graham Luney
The Professional Footballers’ Association of Northern Ireland ambassador Michael Carvill believes the high profile John Herron suspension is a timely reminder to players of the dangers of social media and their need to behave responsibly at all times.