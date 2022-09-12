John Herron set for Australia as midfielder speaks of regret over Larne exit after ‘pro-IRA’ shirt controversy

Ex-Larne midfielder John Herron is set to rebuild his career in Australia after he had his contract terminated by the Inver Park outfit last month when he was photographed in a T-shirt appearing to show a pro-IRA slogan.

Speaking to The Sun, Mr Herron said although he is looking forward to the move, his biggest regret is “the way I left Larne and something I’ll always regret because I do believe we would have gone on to win the league”.

The Irish Football Association hit the 28-year-old with a 10-game ban after the controversy.

Prior to confirmation of his move to Australia, Herron had agreed to join Ballymena and Provincial League club Belfast Celtic.

“Belfast Celtic were brilliant and I want to thank them. Stephen [McAlorum, the club’s manager] was unbelievable,” he said.

“Other people have offered me help and support on and off the pitch and I really appreciate it.

“They aren’t the type of people who do things because they want credit but they know who they are.

“But Belfast Celtic were giving me a platform to rebuild my career.

“Everything was signed and agreed but the Australia move came up.

“I want to thank Mackers and the board for offering me the second chance.”

Mr Herron has now agreed to join a club in the NPL League and is set to move Down Under in January. He said it’s something he’s “had in mind for 12 months”.

“It’s something I thought about for the future,” he said. “I’ve had options before but I’ve always wanted to play abroad.

“It’s something I put on the back-burner because I was so happy at Larne and didn’t want to walk away from something not knowing what might have been.

“I’ve been to places before at a higher level and more money but I’ve never been as happy as I was at Larne.

“Moving to Australia is too good to turn down but I am not going because of what has happened.

“The thing putting me off was people thinking I was running away.

“I don’t need to leave this country because I can live with the abuse but playing abroad has always appealed to me.

“I’ve had chances before to go to Cyprus and America but it just wasn’t right at those times.

“I’m just thankful I’ve got the opportunity to go to Australia but I’d love to come back to Northern Ireland to live.”