John Herron to make Irish League return and become new Cliftonville manager’s first summer signing

Cliftonville are set to announce the signing of former Glentoran and Larne midfielder John Herron.

The 29-year-old, who was released by the Invermen last August when he was photographed in a T-shirt appearing to show a pro-IRA slogan, is poised to become the club’s first arrival under their new manager.

Following a protracted recruitment process, the Reds remain in talks with former Northern Ireland captain Jim Magilton to become Paddy McLaughlin’s replacement — seven weeks after he quit to take up the assistant manager’s role at hometown club Derry City.

With a host of Sports Direct Premiership clubs having already been active in the transfer market since the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, the fresh incumbent will find himself playing catch-up in terms of preparations for the new campaign, but will find his options boosted by Herron’s forthcoming switch.

The Scotsman began his career with Celtic and had a loan spell at Cowdenbeath ahead of a move to Blackpool, who themselves sent him out on loan to Dunfermline.

After a single season with Raith Rovers, Herron made his Irish League bow with Glentoran in 2018 and spent two years at The BetMcLean Oval before joining Larne.

A popular figure in east Antrim, his time at the outfit came to an abrupt and controversial end following the circulation of a picture of him wearing a T-shirt that appeared to carry a slogan in support of the IRA.

Upon having his Inver Park contract terminated and being hit with a 10-match ban by the Irish Football Association for ‘bringing the game into disrepute’, Herron held talks with Belfast Celtic and had agreed a deal with the Ballymena and Provincial League team before instead opting to rebuild his career in Australia.

Since then, he has featured for National Premier League side Dandenong City but has always harboured hopes of a return to the Irish League, with Cliftonville gearing up to grant him his wish following the imminent instalment of their new manager.

Though he has spent much of the past year playing football Down Under, it’s understood the 10-game suspension he incurred last summer can only be served while Herron is on the books of a club under the jurisdiction of the Irish FA — meaning it could be October before he is able to make his competitive debut for the Reds.