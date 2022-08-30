John McGovern’s early double sets tone as five-star Newry clinch first points with victory over Glenavon

Glenavon 1 Newry City 5

Newry City were in the pink as they banked their first points of the season with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

With a performance as dazzling as their brightly coloured away kit, they swept aside the challenge of a Glenavon team that was a pale shadow of the one that beat Coleraine on Friday.

Two fine finishes from John McGovern and a smashing strike by Daniel Hughes put Newry 3-0 up with only 15 minutes on the clock and from then on the points were never in doubt — Declan Carville’s late fourth and James Teelan’s fine fifth putting a further gloss on things either side of Josh Doyle’s consolation.

Glenavon did have their chances, Peter Campbell’s first-half penalty miss proving costly.

Newry stunned the Lurgan Blues with less than two minutes gone when Noel Healy was given far too much time on the ball after it was played back to him at a throw-in and he was able to pick out McGovern, who planted a free header from penalty-spot range into the bottom corner.

The terrible start for Glenavon got even worse just seven minutes later when McGovern struck again — and once again a Newry player was given acres of space to set him up.

Glenavon might argue that Matthew Fitzpatrick was fouled by Andrew Martin before Thomas Lockhart picked up the loose ball. He was allowed to drive forward a full 40 yards unchallenged before threading the ball between Sean Ward and Mark Haughey and McGovern raced in, took two touches and netted.

Darren Mullen’s men tightened their grip on the game even further when Hughes was sent through and finished from just inside the box.

Glenavon’s night was summed up when Campbell smashed his 36th-minute penalty into goalkeeper Stephen Maguire’s legs.

Comeback hopes were already gone when Carville powered home a header from a corner with seven minutes to go and the rush for the exits meant many Glenavon fans missed Doyle power a shot home from the edge of the box.

Those who did stay had the agony piled on when Teelan raced away from 15 yards inside his own half and fired home his team’s fifth.

GLENAVON: Brown, Ward, Haughey, Wallace, Glynn (Scannell 82), Snoddy (Doyle 61), Garrett (Prendergast 61), McCloskey, Baird, Campbell (Carey 67), Fitzpatrick.

Subs not used: Kerr, Birney, Doran.

NEWRY CITY: Maguire, Moanm King, Martin, N Healy, Hughes, Lockhart (Clarke 84), Donnelly (Carville 80 mins), Forde (B Healy 76) Montgomery, Hughes (Teelan 76), McGovern (Scullion 84).

Subs not used: Brady, Carville, Kwelele.

Referee: Steven Gregg

Man of the match: John McGovern

Match rating: 8/10