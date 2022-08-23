Johnny McMurray climbs off bench to help 10-man Crusaders complete comeback victory over Portadown

Super-sub Johnny McMurray hit a last-gasp winner to help 10-man Crusaders nick three vital Danske Bank Premiership points against Portadown on a night of drama at Seaview.

Stephen Baxter’s boys had to play for almost an hour minus a man after defender Josh Robinson was dismissed.

He was red-carded for hauling down Jordan Jenkins, who duly shot Paul Doolin’s Ports into the lead from the penalty spot.

But even with the man and goal disadvantage, the Crues put their foot on the accelerator after the interval and levelled through Philip Lowry, before McMurray came off the substitutes’ bench to bag the winner.

It was another one of his specials, a rasping drive that shook the crossbar before crossing the line.

The result helped maintain the Crues’ impressive record against the Ports — they have now won the last 13 games between the sides in all competitions.

It was the Cruses who asked all the early questions of a team clearly lacking in confidence — the Ports are still looking for their first points of the new campaign.

Jude Winchester tested goalkeeper Jethren Barr from 20 yards before Jordan Forsythe let fly with a stinging effort from distance that fizzed just over the top.

Skipper Billy Joe Burns then drove forward, linking up cleverly with Winchester to create an opening for Ross Clarke, whose low shot appeared to be curling into the bottom corner only for Barr to get down to make a smart save.

After soaking up all the early pressure, it was the Ports who stole the lead on 31 minutes.

Jenkins took off on a lightning break on the left, leaving Robinson with no alternative but to haul him down.

Referee Lee Tavinder not only pointed to the spot, but astounded most people in the ground by flashing a red card in the direction of the big defender.

Jenkins held his nerve to blast the penalty straight down the middle with Jonny Tuffey having made the decision to dive low to his right.

The Ports had the ball in the net again seconds before the interval when Joe Moore latched onto a pass from Leo Donnellan, but after rounding Tuffey, a linesman’s flag was raised to deem him offside.

Baxter’s boys went out to repair the damage and were almost back on terms on 56 minutes.

Paul Heatley produced a little piece of magic to release Jarlath O’Rourke, who picked out Ross Clarke, but he then saw his shot inch over the crossbar.

And, seconds later, Heatley attempted an audacious scissor kick when Forsythe’s cross fell kindly, but again his shot was too high.

It was all one-way traffic at this stage. The Crues were right out of luck on 62 minutes when Heatley cut in from the right and saw his low shot ricochet off the inside of the post and bounce to safety.

The Ports finally cracked on 64 minutes. O’Rourke’s corner-kick rebounded off the unfortunate Donnellan and fell to Lowry on the six-yard line and he made no mistake.

McMurray then sealed the deal on 86 minutes.

He gobbled up a pass from Heatley and then thumped an unstoppable shot past Barr that crashed against the underside of the crossbar before crossing the line.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Robinson, Lowry, Lecky (Hegarty 46), Forsythe, O’Rourke, Winchester (McMurray 60), Larmour, Heatley, Clarke.

Subs not used: Murphy, Weir, Ebbe, McKeown, Steele.

PORTADOWN: Barr, Akiotu (Wilson 46), Upton, Donnellan, Russell, Conaty (Stedman 90), Moore (Mitchell 73), McNally, Teggart, Tantale (Evans 80), Jenkins.

Subs not used: McKenna, Beverland, Mashigo.

Referee: Lee Tavinder

Man of the match: Billy Joe Burns

Match rating: 7/10