Johnny McMurray departs Warrenpoint Town and secures Ballymena United return

Ballymena United have managed to entice experienced striker Johnny McMurray back to The Showgrounds.

McMurray left Warrenpoint Town after the Milltown men dropped down into an expanded Premier Intermediate League.

The 28-year-old joined the Sky Blues in 2016 and spent three years on Warden Street before securing a permanent move to Larne.

In 2021, he joined Crusaders, scoring a late winner against United in the 2022 Irish Cup Final.

McMurray, who started his career with Cliftonville, is a significant signing for new Braidmen boss and the striker’s former team-mate Jim Ervin.

