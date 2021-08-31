Johnny McMurray nets first Crusaders goal during big win over Portadown

Crusaders 4-0 Portadown

New signing Johnny McMurray opened his Crusaders goal account as the north Belfast side blitzed Portadown at Seaview.

Stephen Baxter’s boys certainly showed no hangover from their opening Danske Bank Premiership defeat by Linfield.

Instead, they turned in a performance of pace and power, complemented by flashes of some brilliant finishing.

Paul Heatley began the goal demolition in the first half, but it was a devastating 10-minute spell after the break that really sealed the deal with McMurray, Billy Joe Burns and Ben Kennedy all joining the party.

Heatley had the first sniff after only four minutes. He picked the pocket of Paul Finnegan and, after racing clear, could only flick into the gloves of Harry Doherty.

The Crues created another great chance on 18 minutes when Jordan Owens was blatantly fouled by former Crues defender Michael Ruddy.

Doherty whipped in an inviting free-kick which was met by Owens, but his effort inched past the post.

Kennedy then tested Doherty from the edge of the box after he was picked out by a brilliant 50-yard pass from Jarlath O’Rourke.

But the home fans at last had their first goal of the season to celebrate on 32 minutes. Midfielder Declan Caddell delivered the most delicious of crosses from the left and Heatley did the rest with a neat flick of his head.

And they almost repeated the dose in their next attack. This time O’Rourke provided the delivery, but Caddell failed to get his header on target.

The visitors threatened for the first time two minutes from the interval when Oran Jackson’s shot forced Jonny Tuffey to save.

Heatley sustained a thigh injury late in the first half, which forced his withdrawal, triggering McMurray’s appearance.

And it took him merely 10 minutes to introduce himself to the home faithful by plundering his team’s second goal.

Kennedy worked a clever set-piece routine with Robbie Weir and when the midfielder whipped in to the back post, McMurray stuck out his foot to deflect home.

The Crues wrapped up the points just after the hour.

Kennedy again provided the ammunition and his cross from the left was met by the over-lapping Burns, whose looping header totally deceived Doherty.

It turned into a nightmare for the Ports as the Crues struck again on 66 minutes when Kennedy danced into the box before his low shot was deflected past a stranded Doherty

The overrun Ports did attempt to repair the damage late on only for substitute Adam Salley to see his shot hoofed off the line by James Holland before forcing Tuffey into two smarts saves.

But McMurray was unlucky not to have grabbed a second in injury time, his thundering shot crashing back off the post.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns (Hegarty 74), Weir (Holland 67), Kennedy, Frazer (Doyle 71), Caddell, O’Rourke, Owens (Lecky 67), Larmour, Heatley (McMurray 46), Robinson.

Subs not used: Thompson, Shields.

PORTADOWN: Doherty, Hall, Ruddy, McCallum (Murphy 74), Finnegan, Tipton (Conaty 78), Bonis, Jackson (Salley 62, Croskery, Teggart, McLeod.

Subs not used: Brown, Jordan, Creighton, Baird.

Referee: Andrew Davey

Man of the match: Ben Doherty

Match rating: 7/10