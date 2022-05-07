Johnny McMurray the extra-time hero as Crusaders leave it late twice to claim Irish Cup with win over Ballymena

Crusaders striker Johnny McMurray celebrates his winning goal in extra-time of the Irish Cup final against Ballymena United (Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Crusaders are the 2021-22 Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup champions after goals from Josh Robinson and Johnny McMurray in second-half added-time in both regulation and extra-time earned them a 2-1 win over Ballymena United.

The Sky Blues thought they had the game won as Andy McGrory's ninth-minute corner was turned into his own net by Robbie Weir, and they held onto that lead until the 93rd minute.

However, just when the ribbons were being put on the trophy, Crues goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey nodded on a corner and Robinson met it at the back post to turn it in to force extra-time.

And once again when it looked like Ballymena had forced the dreaded penalty shoot-out, surviving Aidan Wilson hitting the crossbar, a bouncing ball dropped kindly for McMurray in the 123rd minute and he curled a volley into the net.

