Johnny McMurray will add extra firepower to Warrenpoint’s Irish Premiership promotion bid, says boss Barry Gray

Barry Gray hopes new recruit Johnny McMurray has the firepower to shoot Warrenpoint Town to promotion.

McMurray — who hit the winner in last season’s Irish Cup Final — has joined the County Down club from Crusaders for an undisclosed fee, with Point trailing League leaders Annagh United by seven points.

While Gray’s men made a slow start to the season, Point are the Lough 41 Championship’s in-form team with three wins from their last three outings.

Gray — who has worked with McMurray at both Cliftonville and Warrenpoint — said: “I have a history with Johnny so when the opportunity arose to sign him again when Crusaders transfer-listed him, we had a chat.

“He is a player I know very well and I feel he is a good fit for our club. He is a goalscorer, he’s a handful and he has quality. We want to push on and win promotion, and Johnny will add to what we already have going forward.

“We have signed him on a two-and-a-half-year deal, so whether we are in the Premiership or the Championship next year he will be an important player.

“Johnny is a signing for today, but he’s also a signing for the future.”

McMurray is expected to make his Milltown return today when Warrenpoint host Newington in a 3pm kick-off.

Last Saturday, Warrenpoint played out an eight-goal thriller with Ards, winning 5-3 at Clandeboye Park despite trailing 2-0 and 3-2.

Gray said: “It’s great to get three wins on the bounce for the first time this season and it is particularly pleasing to score 12 goals in those three games.

“We made a slow start against Ards, conceding twice in the first five minutes. It wasn’t a great performance, but we battled back to win the game.

“It was different to most games we play as it was very open. We will not be able to defend like that every week and get away with it.”

Elsewhere today, League leaders Annagh United travel to Wilgar Park to face a resurgent Dundela. Eight points separate the two clubs.

Second-placed Loughgall have only one win in their last five games. Things are unlikely to get any easier for the Villagers at Ferney Park, where they face Ballinamallard United.

Both Institute and Ards will be keen to score their first League win of 2023 when the two clubs clash at the Brandywell.

Sixth-placed Ballyclare Comrades welcome basement side Knockbreda to Dixon Park, while ninth-placed Harland and Wolff Welders host relegation-threatened Dergview.