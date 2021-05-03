Johns' homework into McDaid's penalty routine helps edge Linfield one step closer to title

Linfield goalkeeper Chris Johns admitted he had rumbled Robbie McDaid's spot-kick routine in Saturday's Big Two showdown at The Oval.

The top-of-the-table clash lived up to all expectations and had everything - except goals.

But Blues boss David Healy left east Belfast with a smile on his face. His team may have lost a little bit of ground at the top - second placed Coleraine are now only six points adrift - but he knew this was a huge result as his team close in on a world record-equaling 55th league title success.

It also meant that Linfield are still looking for their first victory over their arch-rivals this season. Two defeats and two drawn results so far, but if the Gibson Cup takes up residence at Windsor Park for another 12 months, it will not bother the former Northern Ireland international striker.

After 78 minutes of tense, edgy and sometimes untidy action, the Glens were presented with the perfect chance to end the deadlock when referee Tim Marshall pointed to the penalty spot, having penalised Jimmy Callacher - rather harshly, it must be said - for a hand ball offence. If anything, the defender appeared to turn his back to block a shot from midfielder Gael Bigirimana.

But when McDaid took on the responsibility, Johns dived to his left to beat away the shot.

There could have been an injury time sting in the tail as Healy's boys almost nicked it right at the end. Kirk Millar's cross from the right was pawed away by Rory Brown, only to Andy Waterworth whose header looked destined for the net until Rhys Marshall managed to hoof clear.

Man of the moment Johns, who also produced vital late saves against Larne and Ballymena United to help the Blues maintain their title push in recent weeks, insisted he done his homework to deny McDaid.

"I know Robbie quite well," he said. "I know what way he likes to finish, so I was happy he went that way again.

"If you don't know the player, you do a bit of research, but if you know the player and where he likes to place his shots, then that's a bonus.

"My record at saving penalties is not great. I think I've saved only three in the league over the last four or five years. I was happy with that one."

Johns agreed it was a big point as the Blues inch towards the finish line.

He added: "It was a massive result for us. They put us under a lot of pressure but didn't create that many chances. I thought we did really well, it was a positive result and we could have nicked it at the end.

"It's another game chalked off and a step closer to the finish line. Glentoran and Coleraine play on Tuesday, so points will be dropped there. We must make sure we do our job against Crusaders - we'll focus on that."

Johns, who joined the Blues from Coleraine last summer, admits it was vital that Linfield got back on track following last week's defeat at Glenavon.

"I think the way the game was set up and the pressure we were under, it was a good point for us," he added. "We are now six points clear with four games left. We would have taken that scenario had we been offered it at the start of the season. We are in a good position and hopefully we can close it out soon.

"It's a big ambition of mine to win a league title. I've got the losers' medal from last year - that's a wee reminder to me every week, it helps keep me focused. Hopefully, we can push on and win it."

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott admitted he couldn't have asked for any more from his team.

"I couldn't complain about any of our boys," he said.

"We now have four games remaining. We have a massive match against Coleraine on Tuesday night, I'm sure they are also looking forward to it.

"The season is far from over, although it's now a big ask to pull in the points. Linfield still have to win two from their last four - anything is possible.

"Until it is mathematically impossible for us to catch them, we'll keep going.

"I was really pleased with our level of performance, I thought we look stronger, fitter and fresher. Automatic qualification for Europe is still there for us. We've still a lot to play for."