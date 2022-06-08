Joining Linfield from Glentoran has been everything I dreamed of, says Conor Pepper

Linfield defender Conor Pepper says his move from Glentoran to the Blues couldn’t have gone any better and he’s basking in the glory of a stunning Gibson Cup triumph, saying: “There may be a few more flashy toys around the league but we are still the best one.”

Pepper and Navid Nasseri joined the Blues the day after Glentoran won the Irish Cup in July 2020 in a switch that strained relations between the clubs.

In August last year, Larne striker Martin Donnelly — who has just retired — and Nasseri swapped places after the two clubs agreed to a player exchange but Pepper is still loving life at Windsor Park, where he is also assistant to skipper Jamie Mulgrew with the Linfield Rangers side. David Healy’s side stormed to a league and cup double in 2021 and edged out Cliftonville to the title this year.

Pepper, who also had spells with Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Greenock Morton, certainly has no regrets after crossing the Big Two divide.

“I came to Linfield knowing I would be playing for the biggest team in the country and have a chance of winning trophies,” said the 28-year-old. “I’ve won three big trophies in two years now and I fully expect us to challenge and go again for more.

“When I won a double last season I didn’t think things could get much better but it has been a brilliant result, especially when you consider other teams going full-time and spending money.

“I enjoy being at the club, enjoy playing for the manager and I’ve been doing coaching with the youth team as well. It’s a great place to be, I enjoy going into work and I get a laugh out of it. It’s been as good a move as I could have dreamed of.

“David is a good man and man manager, he’s a winner and he knows how to steer a club to victory. He probably didn’t get the credit he deserves but he got the team to win games and in the end there was a huge weight lifted off his shoulders.

“There may be a few more flashy toys around the league but we are still the best one.”