Jonny Tuffey hails Jimmy Callacher’s addition to Crusaders changing room

Jonny Tuffey says Jimmy Callacher’s arrival at Crusaders is a massive lift to everyone at the club.

The Seaview goalkeeper is reunited with his old Linfield comrade and he knows the strengths the defender possesses, on and off the pitch.

Callacher helped Glentoran win an Irish Cup before moving to Linfield, where he enjoyed incredible success over a nine-year period.

He won five Premiership titles, two Irish Cups, two League Cups and one County Antrim Shield in 368 appearances for the Blues.

A leader in the heart of battle and in the dressing room, Callacher is now hoping to savour a few magical memories in the red and black of Crusaders.

Former Northern Ireland stopper Tuffey believes the no-nonsense defender is a huge weapon in the Crues’ armoury.

“Jimmy has been one of, it not the best centre-back in the league for many years and I was fortunate to play with him before,” said Tuffey.

“What he brings on the pitch is evident for everyone to see but that winning mentality, character and leadership will make a difference at the club and in the changing room.

“It’s testament to the manager (Stephen Baxter) and group of players that Jimmy wants to be part of it.

“It’s a really good, tight-knit group. A lot of people say that but, hand on heart, I can say it’s a really good dressing room of senior pros and big characters.

“Jimmy fits into that category and he will make us stronger.

“The squad is looking really good. The manager has done good business early and everyone at the club has got a lift from the signings.

“We have youth, experience, talent and flair. There’s a good mixture of players and the new players will bring something to the group.”

Tuffey was speaking at the launch of next month’s Charity Shield decider against Larne in partnership with White Ribbon NI.

The match will be played at Inver Park on Saturday, July 1.

White Ribbon NI are currently the official charity partner of the NI Football League since 2022 and has been set up to challenge the attitudes and behaviours which lead violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland.

“To be able to support a charity like Ribbon NI and raise a significant amount of money is a fantastic feeling,” added Tuffey who is manager of Crusaders Strikers.

“They do great work and, from a footballing perspective, people will view this as another friendly but it’s two top teams stepping up preparations for Europe and I’m sure it will be fiercely contested.

“It’s great for us to have such a competitive game against a side of Larne’s quality to put us in the right frame of mind for Europe.”

The curtain raiser to the domestic season will be a step up in preparations for European battles.

Larne were drawn against HJK Helsinki in the Champions League first qualifying round, while Irish Cup winners Crusaders will also face a Finnish side, FC Haka Valkeakoski, in their first qualifying round game in the Europa Conference League.

“The Irish Cup win was incredible,” continued the former Glenavon keeper. “You don’t take those days for granted. The lads and staff deserve huge credit for the preparation and how we played. We got a lot of things right, the fans were tremendous and it was a great occasion.

“That’s over now and we look forward to Europe and the league campaign. I have special memories in Europe and I’m hoping for another one this year.”