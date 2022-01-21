Jonny Tuffey vows to give Crusaders new-boy Jude Winchester all the support he needs

Jonny Tuffey says Jude Winchester has been given a warm welcome at Crusaders and he hopes the midfield ace will thrive in his new footballing home in north Belfast.

After deciding to leave Ballymena United Winchester said he believed it was a move that would aid his mental health and keep him closer to his family.

The 28-year-old former Kilmarnock man, who made 104 appearances for the Sky Blues, has now kicked off a new chapter in his career, beginning with a substitute appearance in the 1-0 win at Warrenpoint Town last weekend.

Tuffey, who has eight senior Northern Ireland caps, is confident Winchester received the best support and care at Ballymena United and he’s confident that will remain the case at Crusaders, a club which prides itself on creating a family atmosphere.

“Rest assured, if Jude needs to speak to anyone at the club he would be welcomed with open arms and we will do what we can to help him,” said Tuffey.

“I’m sure David Jeffrey and the Ballymena United and players were exactly the same.

“Mental health is an issue which is now spoken about in football and society and I have no doubt Jude got all the love and attention he needed from David and his colleagues at Ballymena — and he will certainly get the same at Crusaders.

“I’ve seen Jude playing for a long time, he was in the under-21 side when I was doing a bit of coaching and I’ve played against him numerous times. He’s an exciting player and there’s no doubting his talent and ability.

“He’s another fantastic addition to the squad and it’s another fantastic bit of business by the manager. We are delighted to have him on board and look forward to seeing the best of him soon.”

Winchester joins a Crues team hungry to build on their positive form, with the defence in particular showing steel and resilience. The shut out at Milltown being their fifth clean sheet on the bounce in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Up next is second-placed Glentoran, who are applying pressure on leaders Linfield as the title race hots up.

“We have been working hard in training and in games,” added Tuffey. “Keeping clean sheets is massive for everyone. We defend from the front, as a unit, and the lads have been excellent.

“It’s down to sheer hard work, determination and organisation and we have been working hard on all aspects of our game, thankfully it’s paying off.

“They are all big games in the league now and fair play to Mick McDermott and Paul Millar, they are building a fantastic squad and team.

“We are under no illusions how difficult this game will be. We have prepared well in training and we will be ready.”

Tuffey, who is thrilled to be appointed manager of the Crusaders Strikers, feels television coverage of matches has highlighted rising standards.

“I think our game is fantastic, the league has progressed, but there will always be positives and negatives found by different people at different times for whatever reason,” said the former Partick Thistle number one.

“Overall, the league is taking positive steps forwards and long may it continue. The games on television have been excellent and everyone is encouraged by the progress of the league.

“I’m certainly enjoying it. Crusaders are a great club and great people around the club, I’m thoroughly enjoying my football.”