Jordan Forsythe adds the finishing touch as Crusaders come from behind to beat Linfield

Crusaders 2-1 Linfield

Jordan Forsythe hit a vital winner to help Crusaders bag three crucial points against Danske Bank Premiership champions Linfield at Seaview last night.

It’s always an explosive affair when the teams meet in the tight surroundings of the Shore Road venue — and this one didn’t disappoint.

The 2-1 result was a statement of intent from Stephen Baxter’s men. They showed great character to bounce back with goals from Philip Lowry and then Forsythe after Joel Cooper had shot the Blues into a second-half lead.

But the game finished with worrying scenes when Crusaders substitute Josh Robinson went down with a head injury that required a lengthy eight-minute period of treatment before he was stretchered off — the silence that descended over the Belfast venue said it all.

The last time the teams met was in a County Antrim Shield tie 10 days ago, Baxter deciding to blood several of his budding teenage prospects, but not surprisingly all his big hitters were back on board following a shock midweek League Cup defeat by Dundela, including Forsythe, Daniel Larmour, Paul Heatley and Ross Clarke.

David Healy revamped the squad that won handsomely at Moyola Park with only Sam Roscoe, Jimmy Callacher, Kirk Millar and Kyle McClean surviving.

Adam Lecky was gifted the first opportunity when Blues midfielder Chris Shields had his pocket picked in the centre of the pitch. The former Ballymena United man tried an audacious 40-yard lob, but it fell kindly for Chris Johns.

The Blues responded with Robbie McDaid capitalising on a Larmour clearance that ricocheted into his path, but his shot failed to trouble Jonny Tuffey.

Healy’s team should have been ahead on 12 minutes. In a slick one-touch move involving Cooper and Millar, McDaid could only blaze the midfielder’s cross over.

Linfield then had a penalty appeal waved away by referee Lee Tavinder on 19 minutes when Matthew Clarke appeared to be taken down by the outstretched boot of Clarke. Healy’s body language on the touchline suggested his boys were hard done by.

Crusader then had Tuffey to thank for keeping the scores level on 27 minutes. This time Stephen Fallon threaded a delicious pass into the path of the jet-heeled McDaid, whose low drive was brilliantly saved.

The Blues lost the influential Shields with a head injury that required five minutes of treatment in the dressing room, but it was the visitors who threatened again eight minutes before the interval.

Cooper whipped in an inviting corner from the right that was met by the lanky Roscoe, whose powerful header was superbly pawed clear by Tuffey, leaving Chris Hegarty to mop up the rebound.

Linfield required merely 60 seconds after the restart to break the deadlock.

The impressive Fallon took off on a dazzling run on the left and, even though he was crowded out by Forsythe and Clarke, he still managed to get in a cross that was superbly volleyed home by Cooper.

Crusaders tried to come off the ropes with Johns flapping at a cross from Jarlath O’Rourke which left Lecky with a free header, but Callacher was back to tidy up.

But Baxter’s side were back on terms just before the hour. The ball ping-ponged around the area with Forsythe flicking on for Billy Joe Burns, whose scuffed effort was shovelled under the diving Johns by Lowry.

The Crues went close again when Clarke’s shot from wide on the right was totally misread by Johns, leaving Larmour with an open goal, but he could only fire into the side netting.

Then, from O’Rourke’s break on the left, Callacher was only inches away from firing into his own net.

Linfield almost nicked a winner 10 minutes from time. Millar’s corner landed on the head of Callacher, but Tuffey produced another wonderful save.

But it was the Crues who stole it two minutes later. Fallon lost possession to Burns, who cleverly cut the ball back to Forsythe, whose finish was sublime.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Hegarty (Robinson 46, Thompson 90), Larmour, O’Rourke, Forsythe, Winchester (Weir 87), Lowry, R Clarke, Lecky, Heatley. Subs not used: Murphy, Owens, Snelgrove, McMurray.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Roscoe, Callacher, M Clarke (Quinn 85), Shields, McClean (Devine 85), Millar, Fallon, Cooper, McDaid (Vertainen 85). Subs not used: Walsh, McKee, Mulgrew, A Clarke.

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon).

Man of the match: Philip Lowry

Match rating: 8/10