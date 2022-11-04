Jordan Gibson stunner helps Ballymena United down sloppy Newry City

Danske Bank Premiership

Ballymena United were much too strong for Newry City last night, with a Michael Place penalty putting them ahead before Jordan Gibson curled a wonderful effort home just after half-time and David McDaid completed the rout with two minutes to go.

Ballymena would have felt aggrieved not to be further than a goal up at half-time, as they were comfortably the better team in the opening 45 minutes with an abject Newry struggling to get a foothold in possession.

After the home side threatened to break through in the early stages, they were gifted a golden opportunity on 18 minutes when Emmanuel Omrore smashed a clearance off his captain Darren King. When the ball fell to the feet of Gibson, he was upended by Omrore and a penalty was given.

Place stepped up to the spot and calmly dispatched past Steven Maguire, slotting into the bottom left corner.

But for all their possession, Ballymena failed to create many more concrete chances and were almost pegged back by Newry. Place was the hero once more, though, as he headed Declan Carville’s half-volley effort off the line five minutes before the break.

To City’s credit, they looked as though they were growing into the contest early in the second half, but Gibson’s screamer on 52 minutes took the wind right out of their sails. Receiving the ball on his favoured right foot, he tried his luck from the edge of the box and superbly curled past Maguire.

David McDaid scores Ballymena's third goal

Ballymena almost had a third when Kenneth Kane flicked Steven McCullough’s cross goalwards, but he was denied by a fingertip save by Maguire.

The hosts finally put the icing on the cake on 88 minutes, when Ryan McGivern’s misplaced pass in the centre of defence fell to Joshua Kelly, who played in McDaid to slot home in a one-on-one.

Ballymena will be out to double up on Darren Mullen’s side, when the two sides renew acquaintances in a rescheduled fixture this Tuesday night in Newry.

BALLYMENA UTD: O’Neill, Nelson (Kelly 78), Redman, Whiteside, McDaid, McCullough, Kane, Henderson (Tweed 87), Gibson (Waide 82), Keeley, Place. Unused subs: Wilson, Loughran, McElroy, McGrory.

NEWRY CITY: Maguire, King, N Healy, McGivern, Omrore (Teelan 58), Carville (Donnelly 58), Hughes, Lockhart (B Healy 81), Moan (Montgomery 84), Forde (Rocks 58), Scullion. Unused subs: Brady, Boudiaf.

Referee: Lee Tavinder

Man of the Match: Jordan Gibson

Match Rating: 6/10