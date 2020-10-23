Jordan Owens makes the difference for Crusaders in tight victory at Seaview

Crusaders 1 Cliftonville 0

Chicken dinner: Jordan Owens shows his delight as he celebrates his goal with Michael Ruddy last night

Jordan Owens hit the winning goal to earn Crusaders the bragging rights in Friday night's north Belfast derby at Seaview.

The giant striker opened his account for the new Danske Bank Premiership season to settle this low-key affair, played in front of only 400 fans.

It certainly wasn't one of Owens' most spectacular efforts. In fact, Cliftonville defensive pair Conor McDermott and Aaron Donnelly could only help the ball into the net.

There was a limited crowd dotted around the venue, all observing the social distancing laws laid down by the NI Executive, and the atmosphere was tame compared to the white-hot rivalry both sets of fans usually create.

Surprisingly, Crues boss Stephen Baxter stuck with the old guard, preferring to leave his high-profile summer signings in the dugout, including Ben Kennedy and Adam Lecky, while Scottish defender Aidan Wilson was a late withdrawal.

Defender Billy Joe Burns was missing having been red-carded in last weekend's opening league win at Warrenpoint Town.

The Reds' new winger Daire O'Connor, who was signed this week from Cork City, had to settle for a place on the bench.

The usually lethal Conor McMenamin missed the first opportunity after only five minutes when Joe Gormley flicked on a throw-in from Levi Ives. Under pressure from Michael Ruddy and Chris Hegarty, he could only fire wide.

Crues goalkeeper Sean O'Neill then pulled off a magnificent save on 13 minutes when he managed to claw a vicious 25-yard effort from McMenamin out of the top corner.

The home team had to wait until 26 minutes to threaten at the other end. Jordan Forsythe whipped in an inviting delivery from the left that was met by the head of Declan Caddell, but his header fizzed past the post.

Then, another delicious cross from the impressive Forsythe caused mayhem in the Reds' goalmouth, although Richard Brush did enough to shovel the ball away from the lurking Owens.

The big talking point arrived three minutes before the break when Ruddy latched onto a cute reverse pass from Jamie McGonigle, but appeared to be taken down by the outstretched boot of Brush. Referee Jamie Robinson was in no mood to point to the spot.

Michael Ruddy appeals for a penalty

Seconds before the interval, Forsythe's monster throw-in on the right was met by the towering Owens and when the ball broke for Philip Lowry, he could only blast his shot wide.

Baxter's team continued the theme after the restart with both Paul Heatley and McGonigle testing Brush from distance.

Crusaders almost engineered an opening on 66 minutes when substitute Rory Hale, who was only on the pitch a matter of seconds after replacing Gary Thompson, cleverly picked up an Owens flick but his delicate lob was brilliantly flipped over.

But the Crues at last broke the deadlock 19 minutes from time - although it's a goal that will give Cliftonville nightmares. Hale's long punt caught the Reds defence napping. Owens got up above the stranded Brush and his tame header trickled over the line, despite the presence of McDermott and Donnelly.

Heatley almost added a second, but Brush proved his worth.

Crusaders: O'Neill, Hegarty, Lowry, McGonigle, Caddell (Kennedy 82mins), Forsythe, Ruddy, Owens (Lecky 82mins), Brown, Thompson (Hale 65mins), Heatley.

Unused subs: Doherty, Cushley, O'Rourke, Burns.

Cliftonville: Brush, McDermott, Ives (McCrudden 38mins), Breen (Harney 70mins), O'Reilly, C Curran, R Curran, McMenamin (O'Connor 50mins), Donnelly, Bagnall, Gormley.

Unused subs: Dunne, Foster, Casey, Maguire.

Referee: Jamie Robinson.

Match rating: 6/10

Man of the Match: Jamie McGonigle.