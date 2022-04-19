Jordan Stewart can inspire Blues to get over the line, says Linfield boss David Healy

Linfield manager David Healy admits his boys face another test of character in tonight’s Danske Bank Premiership showdown against Crusaders at Seaview.

The former Northern Ireland international went though every emotion in the book last weekend when his team was held to a 1-1 draw by Glentoran — a result that opened the door for Cliftonville to take over at the top of the table.

Healy’s gloom turned to joy less than 24 hours later because Paddy McLaughlin’s team failed to get the three points required against Larne, who battled out a goalless draw.

It meant the Blues remained one point ahead of the Reds, with just three games left.

David Healy

But Healy acknowledges his team’s resilience and character will be put to the test in north Belfast tonight once again.

“The Crues are on a great run,” he said. “It’s another battle, it’s always the same. We will keep going, we’ll keep believing we still can be champions.

“The crowd stuck with us at Windsor on Friday night, we are going to need more of that over the last three game.

“There was nothing in the games we played in the opening two matches on the split. We probably could have won both but, on the flip side, we could have lost both.”

Healy reckons the irrepressible Jordan Stewart may be hitting form just at the right time, having muscled his way back into the starting eleven.

“Like most players, when he’s not in the team, he wants to know why,” added former Manchester United man Healy. “I try to be pretty honest with my players and Jordan is an honest guy.

“He missed a number of weeks, with illness and little niggly injuries, but I’ve always stated he can change a game with the ability he has. He’ll probably be disappointed with a few little chances he had towards the end of the game (against Glentoran), but that’s the type of lad he is.

“He deserved his opportunity and he managed to put us into the lead, albeit the goal was a bit fortunate.

“In saying that, we do work on getting players across the face of the goalkeeper and that’s what Chris McKee did. It caused hesitation in the defence which duly led to the goal.

“Jordan has probably more ability than most players in the league. He was pretty good against Glentoran, he worked hard and we got a good 90 minutes from him.

“But he also backs the decision by myself, in terms of team selection. When he was missing, we went on a five-six game winning run, so he had to be patient, I’ve been in that situation as a player myself.

“He’s come on and helped us win points with some of his performances, he’s got that ability to do that and the majority of things he did was pretty good.”

With the finish line in sight, Healy believes the remaining three games with bring their own pressure.

He went on: “It’s cagey and tense. It’s difficult winning games in the split, there will be some twists and turns to come. The point against Glentoran could be important come the end of the season.

“It was a typical Big Two clash, it was blood and thunder, there was not too much in the game itself.

“We were short in the first half, but found ourselves in front, we got in at half time probably fortunate to be level. We changed it in the second half, the subs helped, they gave us energy and freshness and we probably created the best chances. We were just missing the final touch, the killer instinct.”