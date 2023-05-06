Josh Kelly: Banishing Ballymena’s bad Irish Cup memories would mean so much to me

Ballymena United captain Josh Kelly has been at the club for four years

If Josh Kelly lifts the Irish Cup ton Sunday he will be the first Ballymena United captain in 34 years to savour that feeling.

A young Michael Smyth was the last Sky Blues skipper to perform that duty in 1989, leaving midfielder Kelly with the weight of history on his shoulders.

A more recent memory — last year’s Irish Cup Final nightmare against Crusaders — will be extra motivation for David Jeffrey’s side and Kelly has a burning desire to reward a club which has been close enough to see celebrations but not experience them for over three decades. After losing two Irish Cup deciders, he knows the time has come to turn the tide.

“I’ve been at Ballymena for four years and during that time you build a real affinity with the club,” said Kelly.

“It would mean a lot to win the Irish Cup, not only for myself but for the group of players we have. The changing room is brilliant, and it has been for the four years I’ve been here.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here and to get an Irish Cup after having lost two previous finals would be very special, hopefully we can go and do that.

“Over the course of this season, as captain I have taken on a bit more responsibility in terms of how the team play.

“I was thinking about this recently, as a younger player you hope you play well, and obviously you hope the team plays well.

“But whenever you’re given the armband you take more responsibility for the performance and hope the team performs for you, as well as the manager and the fans.

“I will take that into the Cup Final and hope that as a team we can deliver on the pitch.”

In the tasty midfield battle, Kelly will come up against Philip Lowry who finished the League campaign with 17 goals.

“You just need to look at his stats this season, he wasn’t far away from 20 goals, he was in the Team of the Year and nominated for Player of the Year, so he’s had a fantastic year,” said the 24-year-old. “He’s obviously a main threat for Crusaders given the goals he gets from midfield, but it would be wrong to focus on one player.

“Our focus is to go and win the game and not focus on any specific players. The Semi-Final result and performance against Larne will give us a lot of confidence. Thankfully we managed to get over the line and now the boys are confident going into the Final.”