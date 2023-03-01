Josh Kelly looking to put Ballymena’s Irish Cup heartbreak in the past

Josh Kelly is hoping that Ballymena’s ‘luck’ in the Irish Cup draw this year will mean a change of fortune at the end of the competition.

The Sky Blues’ skipper was a member of the team that lost last year’s dramatic Irish Cup Final against Crusaders twice — with stoppage time goals in both normal time and in extra time — but, despite beating Newington in the last round, he will be taking nothing for granted when they make the trip to another Championship side, Ballyclare Comrades, in the Quarter-Finals on Saturday.

“We had them watched against Institute a couple of weeks ago and I’m told they were brilliant (they won 6-2) and they won again last Saturday against Dundela so we will have to be at our best,” said Kelly.

“But if we have a repeat of our performance against Crusaders on Saturday, battling and a good work ethic, with a wee bit more quality in front of goal we can go to Ballyclare and progress into the next round, but it will be no gimme.”

Ballymena are on a winless run of eight matches in the Premiership and have scored only one goal in those games.

Kelly admitted it is something they are trying to address but are not getting too worked up over it.

“We have been short of goals but that means it’s important to keep it tight at the back, which we did against the Crues,” he said “Also, Davy McDaid had a couple of chances and (Jonathan) Tuffey made a wonder save from one of them so another day that goes in. So it’s important not to look into that too much as it could dent confidence. Hopefully we go and score a few goals on Saturday.”

And Kelly has been encouraged by Ballymena’s most recent performances, which were all against top six teams.

“The previous two results were tough,” he adds. “In the first half of both games we were promising but against the Glens we conceded in the 41st minute and against Larne we conceded at about the same time.

“If we had managed the games better and got into half-time 1-0 up against the Glens it could have been a different game, but you saw against Crusaders the grit and hard-work is there and while maybe the quality was a bit off, it was good to get the point and break the habit of defeats on the bounce.”

Kelly’s objective in the League is to hold on to seventh place, but he has another goal this season.

“I have been at Ballymena four years now and played in two Irish Cup Finals and a Co Antrim Shield but, unfortunately, been on the wrong side of them so hopefully we can go one better this year,” he said.

“But we can’t look too far ahead, first we have to try and get into the Semi-Final.”

History will certainly be on their side on Saturday — they have lost only once in the competition to a team from a lower League since going out on penalties to Dungannon Swifts, in what remains their last game as Irish Cup holders, in 1990.