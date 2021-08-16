Josh Robinson and Stephen Baxter explain ‘open arms’ welcome as Crusaders re-sign defender after 2017 Linfield transfer debacle

Fast forward 59 minutes and now it’s 11.32pm on June 29, 2017. Josh Robinson has just been unveiled as a Crusaders player.

So went arguably the most remarkable transfer tussle in Irish League history, sparking the question ‘Who signed JR?’

The Irish FA provided the answer the next day, confirming that it was the Blues who had won the race to submit their registration of the player.

Less than two years down the line, with Robinson about to help Linfield to the 18/19 Premiership title, he told the Belfast Telegraph that he ‘regretted’ his actions after returning home from York City that 2017 summer.

“I burned bridges with Crusaders and (manager) Stephen Baxter,” he said, admitting it was ‘disrespectful’ to train with the Crues before signing for the Blues.

That certainly looked to have been the case on December 30, 2017, when Robinson dashed towards the Crusaders bench, celebrating in front of his former boss when he opened the scoring for Linfield at Windsor Park, in a game which the Crues would go on to win 2-1.

Now two years further down the track and it seems time has rebuilt those bridges as Robinson has been confirmed as a Crusaders player once more, signing a three-year deal at Seaview.

It’s a remarkable turnaround as the Crues have fended off interest from elsewhere to sign the centre-half from Larne.

Understanding that – given their heated reception for Robinson in his first game in a blue shirt at Seaview – supporters may have mixed views on the announcement, the club have released a lengthy video interview with both the player and manager.

The elephant in the room is soon identified and Baxter has a clear message for the fans:

“The person who’s taking the biggest leap of faith is Josh Robinson because ultimately he’s saying ‘I’m happy to come back and play’,” Baxter explains. “He’s not frightened to walk back into that environment so it’s brilliant that he’s keen to do that. Fans come in to watch a game of football but he’s working morning, noon and night with the squad and bettering himself to be the best that he can be.

“He’ll be able to come in hand-in-glove to our club seamlessly. It’s like welcoming back one of your own. I have no issues around any of that. The fans will see the quality player that Josh is and once you get a couple of games under your belt, Josh will be fantastic. I hope the fans welcome him back with open arms. I can welcome him back with open arms and ultimately this is always between Josh and I. If I can do that, then there’s no problem for any of the fans.

“I want the fans to give him a rapturous welcome back because he took a leap of faith coming back. He could have taken the easy option and gone somewhere else. He’s part of us, part of what we do.

“Once a player commits to our football club, I wrap everything around them in the Crusaders banner, the Crusaders love. He will be part of our fabric and what we want to try and do going forward.”

Robinson, it shouldn’t be forgotten, played a big role in Crusaders’ back-to-back league titles in 2015 and 2016 before moving to York.

That only added to the hurt in 2017 but now those memories, he and Baxter hope, will help mend the relationship with supporters.

“The first one is unfinished business,” Robinson has said of his reasons for rejoining the Crues. “There’s a lot I want to do and pay back to Stephen and the club. The first thing would be challenging for a lot of titles and hopefully we can do that for the club.

“That’s the kind of pressure I want as well; proving people wrong. I want to do it in a good way as well. I want them to have faith in me. I want to come here and put things right and I’m confident I will do that. This is all part and parcel of football. These things happen and I just want to put it right. Hopefully I can.

“I was very upset reading (Crusaders fans’ thoughts of the Linfield debacle on social media) but I had to take it on the chin. I could see where they were coming from and that’s one reason I’m coming back; to repay them and give them my all. Hopefully I can show that and they will be cheering my name in a different way, giving me the support I need to help the club go in the right direction.”

His manager has no doubt that he’ll be able to win round any of the doubters, such is Baxter’s high view of not just Robinson’s footballing ability but also his character as a person.

"There’s so much that goes on behind the scenes in football,” he said, looking back at that infamous 2017 controversy, during which Crusaders released a statement saying the club was ‘highly offended’ by Robinson’s actions. “Oftentimes, fans will read the headlines, the last bit of it when you miss out, and don’t get the full picture of it all.

“There are never any problems between managers, players, clubs. It is what it is. It’s like buying a house. You miss out on it on the final day and you move on. Your paths sometimes cross again and Josh and I have always kept in touch.

“I can tell in five minutes whether players really want to be with us or not. I’ve had a few players on the phone in recent weeks and you can tell they don’t really want to engage a lot. Josh has had a courtesy of returning phone calls and telling where he’s at. He’s been absolutely first class. I just can’t wait to see him back in a Crusaders shirt and wanting to do well. That, for me, will be a big moment.”

In footballing terms, there’s little doubt Robinson’s signing is a welcome one for a Crusaders defence that saw many moving parts last season. For much of the campaign, traditional full-backs Billy Joe Burns and Rodney Brown were partnered in the centre, with now transfer-listed midfielder Jordan Forsythe filling in at full-back.

“He’s 6’2, he’s quick, he’s aggressive, he scores goals, he marks tight; he’s everything you want in a centre-half,” continued Baxter.

“He’s had those attributes since he was 12 years old. That’s why Rangers, York City, Linfield and Larne wanted him. This is the level of football Josh is playing at. He’s now at a very good age. He’s a leader now and player that brings a lot of captaincy roles to you. He’s been round the block and knows the game. He knows when situations are tight, when to put his foot through it and lead that back division well.”

For Robinson, there’s one surefire way to condemn 2017 to history once and for all.

“There’s one goal for me and that’s to win the league,” he concluded. “I will be fighting every minute of every game to do that. When I step over that white line, I’ll be giving everything for the club.

“I will give my all for Stephen and the club and Jeff Spiers. These are people I have made great memories with. They’re like father figures to me and you want to do the best for your father.” Like Anakin and Luke Skywalker, those family bonds haven’t always been evident, but at the end of a remarkable transfer saga, it seems red (and black) blood has proved stronger than blue water for Robinson.