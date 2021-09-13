Josh Robinson: Cliftonville’s derby draw was robbery as Crusaders proved we can challenge at the top

Crusaders 1 Cliftonville 1

Crusaders defender Josh Robinson says his side can compete with the league’s big guns this season.

The north-Belfast side finished sixth last season and failed to grasp a European place, but there is a determination to put that right this campaign.

Stephen Baxter’s men were just minutes away from winning the north-Belfast derby at Seaview, but in the end had to settle for a point.

Jordan Forsythe’s impressive strike in the 62nd minute looked to have won it, but substitute Daniel Kearns poked in an equaliser a minute into added time.

Premiership leaders Cliftonville weren’t at their creative best and the Crues will feel they should have finished the job, with Paul Heatley’s second-half miss returning to haunt them.

Robinson, who has returned to the Crues from Larne, says the Shore Road men are on the right track.

“We will be hard to beat and hopefully we can hunt down teams,” said the centre-back who impressed alongside Daniel Larmour.

“People have written us off, but I believe we can hang in there and fight with the top teams. I’m loving it back here, everyone has been great. I’m back here to show what I can do.

“The changing room is very disappointed, but that’s a good sign for us.

“We should have taken three points, but we have big games coming up. We will need strong performances to get positive results. Overall, I felt we deserved the three points and the fans would feel that way too. You could see their reaction after the equaliser. It felt like a robbery, but fair play to them, you play to the final whistle and we just have to keep working hard and giving it our all.

“It’s been an indifferent start for us and we want clean sheets and victories.

“We are still looking good. Johnny McMurray has got his first start while Ross Clarke and Philip Lowry are to come back in — two top players.”

The Reds lost Rory Hale to injury in the first half and they struggled to attack with any real conviction, but the late leveller felt like a winner and boss Paddy McLaughlin was happy to snatch a point.

“Rory Hale is a key player for us, hugely influential and it disrupted us when he went off, but we have good players all over the pitch and coming off the bench so that’s no excuse,” he said.

“From the off, we didn’t get our foot on the ball and play enough.

“Daniel Kearns, when he first came in probably wasn’t 100 per cent fit, he endured a long season with Linfield, not playing regularly, but since he has come back in pre-season he has been fantastic. He’s been one of our best performers in pre-season and he’s had to be patient, but he can produce magic and he’s a great player and person.

“Crusaders have scored late goals against us and it’s been disheartening, it was disgusting so it’s nice to give them a taste of that medicine I suppose. No-one likes conceding late on — we know how that feels.”

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Weir (Frazer, 87 mins), Kennedy (Wilson, 87 mins), Caddell (Thompson, 42 mins), Forsythe, O’Rourke, Larmour, Heatley, Robinson, McMurray (Owens, 69 mins). Unused subs: O’Neill, Lecky, Doyle. CLIFTONVILLE: Dunne, Ives, Harney (Turner, 86 mins), C Curran, Hale (Lowe, 23 mins), R Curran, McDonagh, Addis, Doherty (Kearns, 76 mins), Gormley, Gallagher. Unused subs: McNicholas, Foster, Donnelly, Coates. Referee: Andrew Davey (Bangor)

Man of match: Robbie Weir

Match rating: 6/10