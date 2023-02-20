Josh Robinson pleased to atone for Crusaders’ midweek slip

Oran Kearney admitted it was an off day for his Coleraine side

Crusaders defender Josh Robinson has admitted he can be a harsh critic of his own performances as he continues to go into battle after sustaining a serious facial injury back in September.

The centre-back suffered a shattered eye socket, cheekbone and lost teeth in a Premiership clash against Linfield at Seaview but he is now back on the pitch and helping to keep the north Belfast side’s title hopes alive.

Robinson was one of several man of the match contenders as the Crues denied Coleraine a shot on target on Saturday, when goals from Paul Heatley and Adam Lecky lifted Stephen Baxter’s boys above their opponents and into fourth place.

The 29-year-old wasn’t impressed with his performance in the 2-2 draw at Glenavon last Tuesday and such an horrific injury was always going to present a mental challenge to the former Linfield man.

“I made a mistake on Tuesday and as a defender you want momentum and high performance levels,” he said. “You can feel your confidence drop a bit with one good game and one not so good.

“It has been difficult to deal with at times. If I don’t play well, is it the injury? You can struggle for momentum because you are always asking questions about your own performance.

“Mentally, it can be challenging and you have to dig deep. Thankfully, that was a good performance and result against Coleraine.

“I’m a player who will challenge for everything and if you aren’t like that, you will be found out at Crusaders. The more games I have, the more my confidence will grow.”

Heatley exploited a lapse in concentration from Stephen O’Donnell to fire the Crues in front and the points were secured in the 86th minute when Lecky converted after Philip Lowry seized on another Coleraine defensive error.

“It was a massive win and one that was needed after we dropped points at Glenavon,” added Robinson.

“We want to stay with the chasing pack. Matthew (Shevlin) is top goalscorer and I was looking forward to playing against him. I was at fault for the second goal at Glenavon and I wanted to respond to that with a good performance.

“I felt I had a solid game against Coleraine. We started the game with the wind and after seeing Stevie (O’Donnell) making a few mistakes, I said to myself hopefully I won’t do that.

“I gave myself a bit of space between myself and the strikers and thankfully we defended well.

“It was a good day for us because we dealt with their threats. They are a good side but we got the goal at the right time and managed to control and kill the game.

“We were asking about results after the game and they are crazy this season. I’m sure the fans are enjoying the race. They are all big games now and we just want to stay in the mix going into the split.

“Our home form has been superb but we need to deliver away from home and Ballymena are up next who are always difficult opponents. They will be pumped up and it will be a hard game.”

While Crusaders were solid at the back, Coleraine boss Oran Kearney admitted his side lacked a cutting edge.

“We did look toothless which we haven’t for a while,” he said. “I don’t remember a shot on target. There was the Jack O’Mahony one which went over but that was disappointing.

“People talk about the unbeaten run but it was never about that for us, we have been in good form and in a good place where performance levels have been really good for quite a while.

“But that performance level was nowhere close to what we have been used to and that’s the frustrating aspect of it.”

Crusaders: Tuffey, Burns, Robinson, Weir (Caddell 69), Lowry, Lecky, Ebbe (Thompson 83), Larmour, Heatley, McKeown, Clarke. Unused subs: Murphy, O’Rourke, Stewart, Boyd, Maguire.

Coleraine: Deane, Kane, D Jarvis, A Jarvis (O’Mahony 58), Carson, Fyfe (Lynch 58), O’Donnell, Glackin, McDermott, Shevlin, Scott (McCrudden 69). Unused subs: Doherty, Mullan, Carlin, McLaughlin.

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon).

Man of the match: Adam Lecky

Match rating: 7/10.